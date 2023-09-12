A Coweta County senior citizen is facing a felony charge after his arrest for child pornography.
Jerome Wellington Kline, 86, is charged with one count of child sexual exploitation.
Authorities said the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to a Coweta County person obtaining child sexual abuse material.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigatorsconfirmed Kline was in possession of child sexual abuse materials after securing a search warrant, according to Sgt. Toby Nix of the CCSO.
Kline was arrested on Sept. 7 and remains in custody at the Coweta County Jail on an $11,200 bond.
NCMEC’s CyberTipline is a centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. The public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sexual abuse material, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.
Report Child Sexual Exploitation at 800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at report.cybertip.org.