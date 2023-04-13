During the 2023 General Assembly, Coweta leaders successfully passed legislation with roots in Coweta that can potentially help other Georgia communities.
State Representative Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, chair of the House Natural Resources & Environment Committee, successfully passed House Bill 311.
The bill creates an optional temporary tax relief mechanism for buildings damaged by a natural disaster that may be utilized by local governments. An assessment of the damaged property would be required before being eligible for temporary tax relief.
"Coweta was perceived as a strong leader in local governments who are dealing with natural disasters,” Smith said. “Not only did HB311 pass in both chambers, but our governor also signed it in before the session ended.”
Smith along with Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass, (R-Newnan), watched Gov.ernor Brian Kemp sign the bill into law on Thursday, March 16, only days before the two-year anniversary of the tornado that devastated parts of Coweta County in 2021.
The question was put before Georgia voters on the ballot last fall to make an exception to the Georgia Constitution allowing local governments to authorize the temporary property tax relief for victims of natural disasters.
Georgia’s constitution doesn't allow for a gratuity clause, so local governments impacted by a natural disaster could not enact a targeted break on property tax.
“They would have to do (it) for everyone, so (it) wouldn’t be fiscally sound,” Smith said.
During the 2022 legislative session, Smith championed House Resolution 594 to allow Georgia voters to decide whether or not to allow local governments to provide this type of temporary tax relief to address natural disasters.
Georgia voters overwhelmingly approved HR 594 through a ballot referendum during the General Election last November.
Smith said the 40-day session was a successful one, but also unique.
“This is the first time I can ever remember starting the year with one speaker and ending with another,” she said.
Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, took the reins temporarily as speaker after the death of David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who passed in November at age 68 following an extended illness.
The move made Jones the first female House speaker in Georgia history.
House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, was later elected to move up to speaker of the House.
“I was honored to witness the opening session where she was recognized for her unique accomplishment,” Smith said.
In the Senate, Brass successfully passed legislation with Coweta roots. Georgia Senate Bill 86 allows dual enrollment students to access HOPE career grant funds before their 30 hour requirement is exhausted.
Brass said the bill was inspired by working with CEC Founder Mark Whitlock and the success of the German-style apprenticeship program.
In 2016, GA CATT launched its German-style apprenticeship program in Coweta County, giving students as young as 15 the opportunity to learn industrial maintenance while earning their high school diplomas and debt-free college credit, along with a salary from the companies that would train them.
"Dual enrollment is big in Coweta County and this bill allows dual enrollment students to become certified faster and workforce ready,” Brass said. “So by the time they hit senior year, they could be completed with school and working on certification and internships.”
Brass also introduced Senate Resolution 151, which commends Mrs. Barbara Andrews Landreth on her retirement and service as Georgia’s longest-serving teacher.
Mrs. Landreth served as an English teacher for 59 years at Newnan High School in Coweta County, touching the lives of thousands of Georgia students and their families in her community.
"Georgia’s teachers and education professionals are truly the backbone for the continued growth of successful professionals in our state,” Brass said. "It was an honor to have Mrs. Landreth represent Senate District 28 with her leadership."