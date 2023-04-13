20230415 HB 311.jpg

State Representative Lynn Smith and Senate Rules Chairman Matt Brass watch as Gov. Brian Kemp signs HB 311 into law.

 Photo courtesy Rachel Moore

During the 2023 General Assembly, Coweta leaders successfully passed legislation with roots in Coweta that can potentially help other Georgia communities.

State Representative Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, chair of the House Natural Resources & Environment Committee, successfully passed House Bill 311.