Coweta County 911/Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority, created Logan’s Law database, which will go into effect Saturday, July 1.
This feature will help 911 operators alert first responders when there are individuals in the home who may have special needs.
“In an emergency, safety is always a primary concern,” said Michael Terrell, 911/EMA director. “We are encouraging all Coweta County residents to call and register your family member who may have a special need into our database.”
The database helps first responders respond more compassionately and identify any triggers that may overwhelm the individual at the scene. It will also let first responders know who and what to look for once on the scene.
The information in the database allows dispatchers to dispatch the most appropriate response and reduces the burden on law enforcement, public health and other safety resources.
For more information or to fill out the form, please visit the 911 Department page on www.coweta.ga.us or contact 770-254-5809.