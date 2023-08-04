On July 25, Coweta Ferst Readers hosted a breakfast to recognize donors and announce a name change from Coweta Ferst Foundation to Coweta Ferst Readers with the state organization Ferst Readers.
Robin Ferst designed the foundation after Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The foundation sends more than 2,000 age-appropriate books to children between birth and 5 years old.
Since 2004, Coweta Ferst has sent more than 300,000 books to children in Coweta County.
According to Janie Lore – one of the longtime board members – this is made possible by the generosity of the foundation's donors.
“This month we mailed 2,073 books,” she said. “Since we started, we have mailed 362,123 books. Eleven thousand nine hundred ninety-seven children have received our first book, and 7,890 have graduated and received our last book.”
The goal of Coweta Ferst is to have children who enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Each fall, the foundation partners with the Coweta County Schools System to collect coins that are then used to purchase books for children.
Schools have a designated person who coordinates and helps to collect money raised by students for a three-week period.
Prizes of $100 are given to the elementary, middle and high school that collects the most money. United Bank offers the prize money and helps count coins.
Coweta Schools also participate in the Coins for Cupcakes fundraiser and competition each year through Meals on Wheels.
Students compete against other schools by bringing in coins over a two-week period. The schools that receive the highest dollar value receive trophies and a cupcake party. The overall winning elementary school and middle school receive a plaque and a banner to display in the school.
“It is important for students to see what they can do to make a difference for others through volunteering, donating, and advocating for various groups,” Madras Middle School Principal Herbert Betts said. “Seeing the impact they can make at their age will hopefully help build altruistic habits that they will continue to use as they grow as citizens.”
Madras has won in the middle school category almost every year.
The newly renamed Coweta Ferst Readers organization will once again be hosting its main fundraiser, the Lewis Grizzard and Catfish Memorial Bike Ride, this year on Oct. 1.
Riders may register to ride 12, 25, 48 or 66 miles through rural Coweta County. The ride begins and ends at the Moreland Mill and entry fee is $36 – the cost of supplying a year’s worth of books for one child.
For more information on how to register for the bike ride and other upcoming events at the Coweta Ferst Foundation visit http://cowetaferst.org.