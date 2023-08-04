Caring Hearts of Georgia Health Services, LLC and Coweta Family Connection joined forces to host their Second Annual Back to School Bash and Backpack Giveaway event, benefiting local families in need.
With the support of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, which made an in-kind donation of nearly $5,000, the event aimed at equipping students with essential school supplies and creating an empowering start to the new academic year, organizers said.
The event took place at the Central Educational Center gymnasium on July 29 and saw a turnout of 685 parents and children from various communities in Coweta County. The enthusiasm and excitement were palpable as families prepared to embrace the upcoming school year, organizers said.
A highlight of the event was the distribution of 500 backpacks containing various school supplies vital for student success. These backpacks were meant to alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure students are well-prepared for their educational journey.
"We are deeply grateful to the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their invaluable contribution, which made this event possible," said Loria R. Redd, administrator/owner of Caring Hearts of Georgia Health Services, LLC. "Their support embodies the spirit of collaboration and community engagement, underscoring the significance of working together to uplift our young learners."
The Back to School Bash also featured approximately 20 vendors from the local community and partner organizations, who came together to share resources with attendees. Parents and children had access to information about education and employment resources, health and mental health services, and other essential support services.
"We are thrilled by the turnout and the strong sense of community at the event," said Amanda Camp, board chair at Coweta Family Connection. "Witnessing so many individuals and organizations come together to support our students and families truly demonstrates the power of unity and dedication to the well-being of our community.
"In addition, we would like to extend our deepest thanks to all the dedicated volunteers and sponsors who generously gave their time, effort, and resources to make this event a resounding success," Camp added. "Their unwavering commitment to our community's well-being has made a significant difference in the lives of many children and families."
Organizers said that by fostering an atmosphere of celebration, encouragement and inclusivity, they hoped the Back to School Bash left a lasting positive impact on attendees.
About Coweta Family Connection:
Coweta Family Connection serves as the local decision-making body, bringing community partners together to improve the well-being of children and families and develop, implement, and evaluate plans that address the severe challenges facing Coweta's children and families. Members of the organization meet monthly to share resources and provide networking opportunities for the community.