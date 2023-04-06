A Coweta County deputy and another driver were airlifted after an accident on Interstate 85 northbound Thursday morning that had the interstate shut down near mile marker 21.
Authorities said the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m., when a Coweta County patrol vehicle was traveling north on I-85 and left the roadway, entering the median.
The patrol vehicle then reentered the roadway and overturned several times, coming to a rest and blocking both northbound lanes of I-85, according to the Georgia State Patrol preliminary report.
The deputy was reportedly ejected but moved to the emergency lane with the help of other motorists.
A tractor-trailer traveling north slowed down when it approached the patrol vehicle and was struck from behind by a 2010 Toyota Corolla. After the impact between the tractor-trailer and Corolla, a 2004 Infiniti that was traveling north struck the front of the patrol vehicle, which side-swiped the tractor-trailer.
The Coweta deputy and the driver of the Corolla were airlifted to Midtown Medical Center, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The deputy received non life threatening injuries. He will remain hospitalized overnight but is expected to make a full recovery, according to sheriff's office representatives.