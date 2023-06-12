Coweta County will see some signage upgrades as part of a safety project recently awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The total cost of the project will be $546,513 and was awarded to Peek Pavement Marking, LLC, based in Columbus, Georgia. The project will include upgraded all-way stop signs and advance rumble strips at intersections in Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup and more than a dozen other counties.
In Coweta County, Georgia 34 at 34 Bypass-Ishman Ballard Road and Georgia 70 at Macedonia Road will receive the upgrades.
In Heard and Troup counties, Georgia 100 at Hammett Road and Georgia 219 at Wares Cross Road will be upgraded. In Meriwether County, Georgia 41 at Broad Street and Georgia 7 at Georgia 26 MP 3.0 will be upgraded.
The project has been let, but there will be some time before work starts since GDOT hasn’t given the green light to move forward, said Gina Snider, District Three Communications director.