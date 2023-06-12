GDOT

Coweta County will see some signage upgrades as part of a safety project recently awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The total cost of the project will be $546,513 and was awarded to Peek Pavement Marking, LLC, based in Columbus, Georgia. The project will include upgraded all-way stop signs and advance rumble strips at intersections in Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup and more than a dozen other counties.