Week of July 17-23
Total Jail population: 600
Total U.S. Citizens: 563
Non-U.S. Citizens: 37
Males: 505
0-17: 8
18-29: 161
30-39: 163
40-49: 107
50-59: 48
60-69: 17
70+: 1
Females: 95
0-17: 1
18-29: 24
30-39: 39
40-49: 19
50-59: 8
60-69: 4
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 127 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 34 charges were felonies and 111 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
10 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
9 Probation Violation
7 Failure To Appear
4 Financial Transaction Card Theft
4 Forgery — Third Degree
4 Purchase/ Possession/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Of Controlled Substance — Multiple Counts
3 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Crime
2 Hold For Other Agency
2 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
2 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
1 Aggravated Assault
1 Burglary First Degree (Dwelling, Non-Forced)
1 Criminal Damage To Property — Second Degree
1 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
1 Fugitive From Justice For Fingerprintable Charge
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 Theft By Taking (Auto)
1 Trafficking In Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, Or Methamphetamine
1 Violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 VGCSA Methamphetamine Trafficking
1 Weapon Possession By Convicted Felon
Misdemeanors
19 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
16 Failure To Maintain Lane
15 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
12 Probation Violation
9 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
8 Failure To Appear
8 Marijuana Possession, Less Than 1 Ounce
5 VGCSA Marijuana Possession (Misdemeanor)
5 Driving While Unlicensed
5 Hold For Other Agency
5 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
5 Theft By Shoplifting
4 Defective Equipment
4 Disorderly Conduct
4 No Proof Of Insurance
2 Illegal Tint
3 Battery
3 DUI Alcohol-Less Safe
3 NPD Trespass — Private Property
3 Operating Motor Vehicle Suspended Registration
3 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
3 Safety Belts; Required Usage
3 Speeding
3 Suspended/ Revoked License
3 Weapon-firearm Possess By Person Under 18
2 Battery — Family Violence (1st Offense)
2 Child Cruelty 3rd Degree
2 Criminal Trespass
2 DUI Alcohol 0.08 Grams Or More
2 Hands-Free Violation
2 Improper Turn At Intersection
2 Improper U-Turn
2 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled License
2 NPD Disorderly Conduct
2 Obstruction Of Officers
2 Simple Battery
2 State Court Sentence
2 Too Fast For Conditions
2 VGCSA Drug-Related Objects Possession
2 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
1 Aggressive Driving
1 Battery Simple
1 Child Cruelty
1 Child Cruelty Third Degree
1 Display Of License Plates
1 Driver To Use Due Care, Use Of Phone Or Radio
1 Driving In Emergency Lane
1 Driving Without A Valid License
1 Drugs Not In Original Container
1 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
1 Duty To Make Immediate Report Of Accident
1 Duty Upon Striking Fixture
1 Expiration Of License
1 Failure To Yield After Stopping At Stop Sign
1 Failure To Yield To Emergency Vehicle
1 Failure To Yield To Vehicle Entering Roadway
1 Furnishing, Purchasing, And Possession Of Alcoholic Beverage By Minor
1 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
1 Headlights Required
1 Illegal Materials/ Window Tint
1 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
1 Littering Highway
1 Loitering Or Prowling
1 NPD Resisting, Interfering With Officers
1 Obedience To Required Traffic-Control Device
1 Possession And Use Of Drug-Related Objects
1 PPD Disorderly Conduct
1 PPD Obstruction Of Police Officer
1 PPD Vandalism
1 Reckless Conduct
1 Reckless Driving
1 Stopping, Standing, Parking Prohibited In Specified Places
1 Theft By Taking
1 Theft By Taking (Auto)
Calls For Service
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 941 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
168 911 Hang-Up Call
70 Alarm Residential Or Business
70 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
49 Traffic Complaint
46 Welfare Check
43 Escort
36 Log Information
34 Accident Roadway Or Private
32 VIN Verification
29 Assist Other Agency
28 Dispute Family
25 Assist A Motorist
23 Animal Complaint
22 Dispute Non-Family
20 Traffic Hazard
17 Theft
15 Accident With Injury
14 Criminal Trespass
13 Supplemental
12 Criminal Damage To Property
12 Psychiatric Patient
8 Repossession
8 Threats
8 Unknown Trouble
7 Disorderly Conduct
7 Stolen Vehicle
7 Suicide Attempt
6 Abandoned Vehicle
6 Discharging Firearm
6 Fraud
6 Harassment
6 Unknown Problem Person Down
5 Noise Disturbance
4 Assault
4 Civil Matter
4 Death Investigation
4 Juvenile Complaint
4 Lost Or Mislaid Property
4 Missing Person
4 Relay Subject Or Item
4 Traffic Stop
4 Warrant Service
3 Child Custody Case
3 Entering Auto
3 Funeral Escort
3 Hit And Run
3 Improperly Parked Vehicle
3 Runaway Juvenile
3 Stalking
2 Child Locked In Vehicle
2 Child Or Elder Abuse
2 Fight In Progress
2 Information
2 Sexual Offense
1 Accident With Fatality
1 Animal Bite
1 Assault With Injuries
1 Burglary In Progress
1 Burglary Residential Or Business
1 CCSO PR Event
1 Direct Traffic
1 Forgery
1 Indecent Exposure
1 Littering Or Illegal Dumping
1 Recovered Property
1 Riot
1 Shooting
1 Subject Armed
1 Suicide Completed
1 Vehicle Registration