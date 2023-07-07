Coweta County students have been named recipients of the Coweta County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer scholarships.
Thomas Zamora, John Monnin, Mayson Glover, Catherine “Kitty” Yeager and Jaret Webb were each awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
In addition, Webb received the Pat Clayton Scholarship Award in memory of its namesake, who served as MGEV scholarship committee chairperson until her passing. He received a $1,500 scholarship as a result of his outstanding academic achievements.
“All five of these students have shown exceptional interest in biological sciences, horticulture or agriculture and are planning careers in these fields,” said Dana Selementi, agriculture and natural resources program assistant for the Coweta County Extension office. “We had many applicants, and choosing the recipients was not an easy task. We wish these students the best of luck in their future endeavors.”