In the past 10 years, Coweta County – Georgia’s 18th largest county – has grown by 21.97 percent, according to the U.S. Census.
With the county’s increase in population, many of its public service buildings are having to add onto their facilities.
The Coweta County jail is currently constructing a new wing to help with overcrowding.
“There were overcrowding issues with housing medical inmates. That’s why we’ve increased the size of our infirmary. We’ve actually ended up using one of our general population dorms – which is 16 cells – as a medical dorm,” says Captain Morgan Stephenson.
The new section of the jail will house a new residential pod, infirmary, kitchen, laundry space, loading dock and sallyport. The new wing will be connected to the current building but will be completely separate from an infrastructure and utilities perspective.
The jail also hopes to create another female housing dorm and another maximum security dorm as well, according to Stephenson.
The new wing is expected to increase the facility by more than 31,000 square feet and add 206 more beds.
The project is being managed by New South construction and is estimated to cost $28 million.
With such a large addition to the facility, there must also be a large increase in the staff.
“We’re looking at the possibility of another 24. Staffing it 24 hours a day, and that’ll be spread out by shifts. Right now, we’re set at 19 per shift and we’re still well below that, so we’re gonna be constantly interviewing,” Stephenson says.
Stephenson adds that the new addition will change the jail’s entire operation.