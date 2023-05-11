According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the May 2023 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, twenty (20) True Bills were returned against twenty-seven (27) persons.
(Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.)
Offense Dates: 10/31/2015 - 05/17/2020
1 Aggravated Sexual Battery
3 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
5 Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances
6 Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
7 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
5 Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances
6 Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
7 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
9 Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances
10 Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
2 Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe) (Alcohol)
3 Endangering a Child While Driving Under the Influence
4 Simple Battery, Family Violence
0 Driving Under the Influence
Jimmy Jermaine Davidson Jr.
1 Forgery in the First Degree
1 Financial Transaction Card Theft
2 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
3 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
4 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
5 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
6 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
7 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
1 Obstruction of an Officer
1 Interference With Government Property
2 Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution
Offense Dates: 11/17/2013 - 01/23/2023
3 Aggravated Child Molestation
5 Aggravated Child Molestation
6 Aggravated Child Molestation
7 Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
8 Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes
1 Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
2 Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (benzodiazepine)
3 Driving While License Suspended
1 Driving Under the Influence
2 Obstruction of an Officer
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
2 Obstruction of an Officer
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
Mercedez Inez Elizabeth Shuler
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
1 Trafficking in Marijuana
Deondrick Johnwesley Wilson
3 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
4 Battery, Family Violence
5 Obstruction of an Officer
6 Hindering Emergency Telephone Call
1 Burglary in the Second Degree