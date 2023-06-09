According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the June 2023 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, twenty-eight (28) True Bills were returned against twenty-nine (29) persons.
(Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.)
Offense Dates: 04/01/2019 - 07/31/2019
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
3 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
Offense Dates: 04/01/2021 - 05/10/2021
1 Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person, or resident
2 Battery, Family Violence
1 Cruelty to Children in the First Degree
2 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
3 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Jennifer Mechelle Leggett
1 Driving While License Suspended
2 Driving on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration
1 Battery, Family Violence
2 Hindering Emergency Telephone Call
1 Burglary in the First Degree
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
2 Driving Under the Influence
3 Driving Under the Influence (Per Se)
1 Obstruction of an Officer
2 Obstruction of an Officer
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
1 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
1 Arson in the First Degree
2 Arson in the First Degree
1 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
2 Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
2 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
1 Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
2 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
5 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
6 Obstruction of an Officer
7 Simple Assault, Family Violence
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
Jamarcquis Trejohn Howard
1 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
2 Driving Without a License
2 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
3 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
4 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Offense Dates: 04/24/2023 - 05/01/2023
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Battery, Family Violence
3 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
4 Battery, Family Violence
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Battery, Family Violence