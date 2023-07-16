According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the July 2023 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, Twenty-six (26) True Bills were returned against Twenty-eight (28) persons.
(Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.)
Jeremy Andrew Arnold
Offense Date: 01/12/2022
1 Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
2 Illegal Use of Communication Facility
Carlon Shane Arrington
Offense Date: 08/22/2022
1 Obstruction of an Officer
Mary Ann Bailey
Offense Date: 10/03/2022
1 Theft by Shoplifting
2 Possession of Cocaine
3 Possession of Methamphetamine
4 Possession of Drug Related Objects
5 Obstruction of an Officer
Travis Lamar Ball
Offense Date: 09/04/2022
1 Obstruction of an Officer
Chong Belcher
Offense Date: 09/08/2022
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
Kendarius Christopher Card
Sakinah Rosette Card
Arman Zykhi Graves
Offense Date: 04/14/2023
1 Armed Robbery
2 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
3 Possession of Methamphetamine
4 Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
1 Armed Robbery
2 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Jroget M Carter
Offense Date: 12/23/2021
1 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
2 Driving While License Suspended
3 Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (narcotic)
4 Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe) (Drugs)
5 Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substance)
6 Driving Under the Influence (Less Safe) (Combined Influence)
7 Hit and Run
Sean Patrick Conlan
Offense Date: 08/27/2022
1 Aggravated Assault
2 Aggravated Assault
3 Aggravated Assault
4 False Imprisonment
5 Theft by Taking
6 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
7 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
8 Hindering Emergency Telephone Call
9 Battery, Family Violence
10 Battery, Family Violence
Antonio Eugene Harris, Jr.
Offense Date: 02/03/2022
1 Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
Kharmela Michelle Harris
Offense Date: 04/26/2023
1 Possession of Marijuana, More than an Ounce
Brandon Mathew Hinson
Offense Date: 05/15/2023
1 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Danny Maurice Hodges
Offense Date: 01/01/2021
1 Burglary in the Second Degree
Michael Allen Huska
Offense Date: 04/22/2023
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
3 Terroristic Threats
4 Simple Battery, Family Violence
5 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
6 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
Lavonta Johntel Lowe
Offense Date: 01/27/2023
1 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
Crystal Lynn Pennington
Offense Date: 06/17/2022
1 Financial Transaction Card Theft
Armani Shardeonte Rudolph
Offense Date: 06/18/2022
1 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
William James Saylors
Offense Date: 06/25/2022
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Aggravated Battery-Family Violence
3 Aggravated Battery-Family Violence
4 Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree
5 Obstruction of an Officer
Ana Serrano
Offense Date: 08/25/2022
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
Crystal Shanta Snelling
Offense Date: 05/21/2023
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Aggravated Battery-Family Violence
3 Aggravated Battery-Family Violence
Tonya Lorriane Stephens
Offense Date: 06/29/2022
1 Battery, Family Violence
2 Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
Gregory Darnell Thomas
Offense Date: 09/29/2022
1 Terroristic Threats
Pierre Martez Watson
Offense Date: 04/13/2023
1 Aggravated Assault
Kimberly Roschell White
Offense Date: 08/21/2022
1 Simple Battery, Family Violence
2 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
Zackery Zeemon White
Offense Date: 05/03/2022
1 Entering an Automobile
2 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
3 Financial Transaction Card Theft
4 Financial Transaction Card Theft
5 Financial Transaction Card Theft
6 Financial Transaction Card Theft
7 Financial Transaction Card Theft
8 Financial Transaction Card Theft
9 Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer
10 Possession of Drug Related Objects
James Tyler Williford
Offense Date: 06/06/2023
1 Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree
Hilliard Wilson Woods
Offense Date: 02/15/2023
1 Failure to Register As Sex Offender
2 Failure to Register As Sex Offender