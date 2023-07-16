indictments

According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the July 2023 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, Twenty-six (26) True Bills were returned against Twenty-eight (28) persons.

(Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.)