Coweta County Grand Jury returns indictments
According to District Attorney, Herb Cranford, Jr., during the April 2023 session of the Coweta County Grand Jury, thirty-seven (37) True Bills were returned against thirty-nine (39) persons.
(Editor’s Note: Charges filed against the defendants are subject to change or be dismissed by the state. The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.)
Lemond Xavier Anderson
Offense Date: 06/14/2022
1 Aggravated Assault
Jordan Ezaiah Atkinson
Offense Date: 09/11/2020
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
Audra Lyn Ballacchino
Offense Date: 02/20/2022
1 Obstruction of an Officer
2 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
3 Possession of Cocaine
Rodney Roderick Boozer
Offense Date: 10/15/2021
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
2 Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
3 Driving Without a License
4 Obstruction of an Officer
5 Criminal Trespass
Christopher Stacey Bragg
Offense Date: 03/10/2022
1 Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
2 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
3 Speeding
4 Driving While License Suspended
James Ramono Brown
Darius Leonard Harris
Patrick Benjamin King
Japhar Alexzander White
Offense Date: 03/06/2022
1 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
2 Possession of Methamphetamine
3 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
1 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
2 Possession of Methamphetamine
4 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
1 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
2 Possession of Methamphetamine
6 Open Container
1 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
2 Possession of Methamphetamine
5 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
7 Open Container
Darrell Delane Cash
Offense Date: 07/14/2022
1 Failure to Register As Sex Offender
Johnny Lee Cordell
Offense Date: 06/14/2022
1 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Victor Cortez
Offense Date: 11/27/2021
1 Possession of Cocaine
2 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Mark Alton Coursey
Offense Date: 11/29/2022
1 Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
2 Aggravated Battery-Family Violence
3 Possession of Marijuana, More than an Ounce
David Lawayne Doyle
Offense Dates: 04/01/2022 - 05/26/2022
1 Failure to Register As Sex Offender
Travis Bryan Duncan
Offense Date: 04/13/2022
1 Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute
Danny James Faulkner, Jr.
Offense Date: 07/23/2022
1 Theft by Taking
Shakena Dioshe Fields
Offense Date: 02/17/2022
1 Trafficking Methamphetamine or Amphetamine
2 Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed
3 Driving Without a License
Jody Michael Foster
Veronica Denise Kinnard
Offense Date: 07/22/2022
1 Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
2 Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
1 Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
2 Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
Elizabeth Dionne Glass
Offense Date: 05/03/2022
1 Terroristic Threats
2 Harassing Communications
Dontavius Terell Glover
Offense Date: 05/30/2022
1 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Ken Lamark Hall
Offense Date: 10/14/2021
1 Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute
2 Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
3 Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
4 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Kornicki Antonio Hendrix
Offense Date: 05/15/2022
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
2 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
Courtney Nicole Henry
Offense Date: 04/13/2022
1 Battery, Family Violence
2 Hindering Emergency Telephone Call
3 False Report of a Crime
Rogers Huggins
Offense Date: 12/17/2021
1 Forgery in the Third Degree
Daviny Abril Ingram
Offense Date: 11/10/2022
1 Obstruction of an Officer
2 Interference With Government Property
3 Battery
Quamere Izaih Jackson
Offense Date: 06/29/2022
1 Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
2 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
William Joseph Lacoste
Offense Date: 07/17/2022
1 Aggravated Battery
2 Aggravated Assault
3 Simple Assault
Robert Young Lee
Offense Date: 03/09/2022
1 Trafficking Methamphetamine or Amphetamine
Casey Lamar Parks
Offense Date: 04/18/2022
1 Possession of Cocaine
2 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
3 Theft by Shoplifting
Antwun Deangelo Parrish
Sanwan Demetrius Parrish
Offense Date: 01/14/2022
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
2 Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Rachel Terriyunna Philpot
Offense Date: 02/27/2022
1 Obstruction of an Officer
2 Obstruction of an Officer
3 Possession of Marijuana, Less than an Ounce
4 Failure to Maintain Lane
Gina Suzanne Rich
Offense Date: 10/01/2021
1 Obstruction of an Officer
2 Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution
3 Simple Battery
Christopher Kendall Rush
Offense Date: 07/14/2020
1 Aggravated Assault
2 Aggravated Assault
3 Aggravated Assault
4 Aggravated Battery
5 Aggravated Battery
6 Aggravated Battery
7 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
8 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
9 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
10 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
11 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
12 Possession of a Knife During Commission of a Felony
Tommy Jason Sheffield
Offense Date: 11/04/2022
1 Terroristic Threats
Cardarius Keyshawn Slaughter
Offense Dates: 05/13/2022 - 05/16/2022
1 Theft by Taking
Joshua Wesley Sweatman
Offense Date: 08/10/2021
1 Theft by Taking
2 Possession of Methamphetamine
3 Crossing the Guard Lines with Drugs
Joshua Wesley Sweatman
Offense Date: 05/18/2022
1 Terroristic Threats
2 Obstruction of an Officer
Ortrez Terrell Vickerstaff
Offense Date: 05/13/2021
1 Theft by Bringing Stolen Property Into State
2 Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer
Douglas Jerome Whatley
Offense Date: 01/23/2021
1 Failure to Register As Sex Offender
Brian David Whitfield
Offense Dates: 04/06/2022 - 04/30/2022
1 Theft by Shoplifting