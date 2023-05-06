At their meeting on Tuesday, Coweta County commissioners heard that an audit had been completed of the county financial reports and approved a number of budget amendments to the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“District code of Georgia requires us each year to have an annual balanced budget and we do that once the audit’s completed,” said Hans Wilson, director of the county’s finance department.
The budget amendments affected funds including the general fund, fire, hotel-motel, Sheriff’s programs, law library, solid waste, development authority and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The changes reflected more than expected revenue in some funds and increased or decreased spending than budgeted in others.
Gregory Chapman, a partner with Nichols, Cauley and Associates, presented to the commissioners his company’s audit of the financial reports, telling them that for the 13th consecutive year the county received a GFOA certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Only 29 counties received the award in 2021, he said.
The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 and the balances reported were from Sept. 30, 2022. The general fund balance on that date was $38,195,144 or about 4.5 months of the county’s operating expenses, up from the about $36 million the previous year.
The GFOA recommends having at least two months of operating expenditures, Chapman said, but he added there are reasons why a county might want to have a larger cushion.
“Y’all have experienced that in recent years with the tornadoes,” he said. “It’s because FEMA doesn’t dump a pile of money on your doorstep when that happens.”
It can take years for the wheels of government to finally deliver that recovery money, but the need is immediate, he said.
“I have counties near the coast that have nine, 10 months of fund balance,” Chapman said. “I think that’s a pretty adequate fund balance (for Coweta County).”
The county spent 36 percent of its budget on Public Safety, seven percent on public works, 17 percent on county government and 10 percent on judicial, Chapman noted.