Coweta County held a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2024 $109.8 million budget – about 10 percent higher than the current $99.7 million budget – at the Coweta County Commission meeting Sept. 7.
County Administrator Michael Fouts told commissioners the proposed budget would dip into reserves for about $1.8 million to balance
“The primary driver in all categories is payroll and benefits,” Fouts said. “I mentioned the merit increases. So obviously that affects payroll as well as health insurance benefits.”
Additionally, the county is adding a third state court judge and support personnel for that judge, as well as staff for the $40 million jail expansion, he said. The judicial increase was about $175,000 to fund nine months of the year, Fouts said.
At nearly $49 million, public safety accounts for 45 percent of the budget, and includes a proposed increase of about $4.1 million – $3.5 million in payroll and benefits including $1.7 million in fiscal year 2023 pension lump sum contributions, Fouts said.
“Another common theme here is maintenance contracts,” Fouts said. “With inflation, we’re seeing a lot of increases in our software agreements, any type of maintenance contracts.”
The contract increases, which are typically 5 percent or less, have jumped to double digits, he said.
While the county’s costs increased, so has the county’s income. Although the commissioners approved taking the full rollback rate of 4.688 mills, the county will take in about $1.95 million more in property tax because of growth in the digest not attributed to inflation, such as new homes and businesses as well as renovations that increased the value of properties, Fouts said.
Nearly every other category of income is expected to increase, including an about $2.3 million increase in sales and use tax revenue and an approximately $550,000 increase in licenses and permits.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget at their next meeting on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
Property Taxes - Real & Personal $43,102,303
Insurance Premium $3,433,209
Other Property tax $14,114,000
Taxes - Sales/Use $26,381,000
Licenses & Permits $5,882,500
Intergovernmental $4,149,376
Fines & Forfeitures $258,600
Charges for Services $6,814,375
Investment Income $300,000
Total Revenue $107,999,613
Expenditures: Proposed FY24
General Government $20,384,877
Public Safety $48,917,866
Public Health & Welfare $391,360
Housing & Development $4,984,671
Personnel Requests $1,623,517
Total Expense $109,841,838
Change in fund balance ($1,842,226)