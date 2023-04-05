The new Coweta County at Shenandoah facility has been open for a week, but people are still finding their way there by way of the old office, said Catherine Wickey, public information officer for the county.
They still go to the old tax office and are directed to the new one, she said. The change of address is reflected on the county website, but Google is not accepting the change, Wickey said.
Once at the new office, residents are greeted in the spacious lobby of the old AMC theaters, now flanked on either side by rows of customer service windows much like the teller stations in a bank. One side is still empty, waiting for the Coweta County office of the Department of Driver Services to move in this summer. The other side was busy on Monday, though, with 10 tax and tag agent windows to help the residents with their car tags and property tax issues.
The county bought the old theater at 87 Newnan Station Drive for $2.13 million in July 2021. It spent another $16 million to renovate the building to fit its needs. The county had decided to look for a new building because both the Tax Commissioner’s and Election and Voter Registration offices were in need of more space, Wickey said.
“We were in three buildings,” said Ashley Gay, director of Elections and Voter Registration. “This allows us to be under one roof in one building.”
Mike Johnson, director of facilities for the county, said it took about six months to develop the project and about 16 months to renovate the facility.
“Really the only similarities anymore are the lobby footprint that’s really unchanged and then there’s that hallway that runs down the middle of the building,” Johnson said. “Otherwise it’s vastly changed.”
Gay said with a laugh that people will comment that the bathrooms are still in the same place.
The old theaters had stadium seating and the floors dropped about 24 inches from the highest to the lowest points. All that had to be taken out and leveled. The county also added a second floor, nearly doubling the 32,000 square feet inside the building. The high ceilings of the theaters made that possible without changing the outside look of the building, he said.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office takes up about a third of the first floor of the building including a drive-thru on the left side of the building.
Justin McMichael, tax commissioner, said people can use the drive-thru to pick up a disabled parking permit, pay their property taxes or pick a car tag.
“Just the basic quick services,” McMichael said.
The drive-thru is becoming more popular as people discover it.
“The first day might have been six people, but I would say today we’ve probably had 20 people, 25,” he said. “We’ve got a temporary yard sign out there, too, trying to divert people into it.”
On a normal day, the office will serve about 300 to 350 people, so the extra window and the drive-thru is a help at their busiest times, he said.
“With the growth in the county, as the population increases we have more motor vehicles here, we have more houses, so our net volume is just increasing,” McMichael said. “To keep the wait times down we have to have more windows to serve people.”
Across the hall from the Tax Commissioner’s Office will be the Veterans Services Office. There is no date set for the move yet, Johnson said.
The Elections and Voter Registration Office is down the hall to the right. It takes up about a little more than half the building including much of the second floor, Johnson said.
Outside the right side of the building is a maze of metal poles creating a place for people to line up for early voting, which will be just inside the door. The stanchions are under a roof, making the wait more comfortable in case of rain.
At the old downtown location, there were two check-in stations for early voting, Gay said. At the new building there are 11, she said. In addition, there is a dedicated check-in for people who received their ballots in the mail.
“So the rest of the line isn’t held up,” Gay said.
Wickey added that there were about 100 parking spaces at the building on Perry Street. At the new building there are more than 300.
“Parking, especially for early voting, and for the tag office is going to be much, much easier,” she said.
Just across from the early voting room is a conference room. Gay said it will come in handy when training poll workers.
Upstairs, the hallway is repeated and one side is lined with windows looking into the rooms where hundreds of voting machines are stored. Inside the rooms, staff were working to install all the voting machines into 180 portable booths that will be easier to transport to the county’s 25 precincts on Election Day.
The windows will make it easy for people to watch the machines being tested and other activities that are open to the public, Gay said.
“On election night, sometimes we’ll have visitors, viewers, who are able to see the process,” she said. “The public can come observe, but they can’t touch the equipment.”
On a normal work day, the elevator to the second floor is accessed by a badge, Johnson said.
“But on election night that elevator will be free access, so people will be able to come up here. They’ll be able to walk back and forth in this hallway. There are restrooms up here for them to use if they need to,” Johnson said. “They’ll be able to see but they won’t be able to physically touch.”
The rooms will still have to be accessed by badge, Gay said. But the glass makes it easy to view the work going on inside the rooms, she said.
Mostly behind the scenes offices are left at the East Broad Street building, including the Commission offices, administration, human resources, information technology, finance and community development, Wickey said.