20230513 Coweta 4-H Mounted Drill Team.jpg

The Coweta County 4-H Chicks in Chaps Varsity Team and Freedom Reins Novice Team won at the SEMDTA State contest held on May 21-22 in Tiger, Georgia.

The varsity team members are Piper Binion, Amanda Chrzanowski (Captain), Brantleigh Flagg, Amythist Ingram, Ansley McElwaney, Olivia Miklosovic, Sylvia O’Neal, Aurora Saucier (Co-Captain) and Ansley Stripling. The Chicks in Chaps are coached by Denise Chrzanowski and Hallie Dixon.