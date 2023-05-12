The Coweta County 4-H Chicks in Chaps Varsity Team and Freedom Reins Novice Team won at the SEMDTA State contest held on May 21-22 in Tiger, Georgia.
The varsity team members are Piper Binion, Amanda Chrzanowski (Captain), Brantleigh Flagg, Amythist Ingram, Ansley McElwaney, Olivia Miklosovic, Sylvia O’Neal, Aurora Saucier (Co-Captain) and Ansley Stripling. The Chicks in Chaps are coached by Denise Chrzanowski and Hallie Dixon.
The novice team members are Abner Neufeld, Gideon Neufeld, Jana Panzenhagen, Katherina Neufeld and Nathan Neufeld (Captain). Both teams will represent Coweta County at the National Competition in June in Statesboro, Georgia. Freedom Reins is coached by Stephanie Neufeld.
Both teams are advancing to the National SEMDTA competition held in Statesboro June 9-11.
The Coweta County 4-H Mounted Drill Team was established to promote rider development, education, skills, safety and family-friendly competition while demonstrating excellent sportsmanship, entertainment, horsemanship, and teamwork. At competitions, a drill team is judged on precision, timing, coordination, originality, degree of difficulty, attractiveness of patterns, horsemanship, uniformity, teamwork and much more.
The SEMDTA is dedicated to the growth of both the rider and team as a whole by providing a fair and competitive environment. The mission is to help promote growth and advancement of the Mounted Drill Team as a sport and family activity.
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships, and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information about how to get involved with Hippology, Horse Judging, and Georgia 4-H, contact the Coweta County University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.