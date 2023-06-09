Coweta County commissioners on Tuesday approved the final budget reconciliation for the new Coweta County at Shenandoah bringing the total cost of the building to $12.935 million.
The final changes included an increased cost for extra paving done in the parking lot and a refund for some options that were not used, County Administrator Michael Fouts told the commissioners. The total of the changes was about $597,655, he said.
“Most of this is additional paving work,” Fouts said. “The original scope of the project included a portion of the front of the building, not the entire parking lot. We were going to use county forces to pave that.”
However the soils were unsuitable, and the county asked the contractor to do the work since the team was already there, he said.
Commissioner Al Smith also commented that he noticed that the bathroom toilets were not automatic flushing and wondered why.
“The building is state of the art until you go into the bathroom,” said Commissioner Al Smith.
He was informed that some of the single toilets were not changed during the renovations, but if the county put in banks of toilets, they did use automatically flushing toilets.
The commissioners also heard that a Verizon communication tower on Andrew Bailey Road that they had approved a zoning change for in April 2021, and again in July 2022, was still delayed. The applicant had not met the conditions of the change, and so in January, the board voted to schedule a public hearing on Feb. 7 for an extension. That hearing was continued until Tuesday.
“All the requirements of the special use permit have been met by the carrier except one,” said Angela White, assistant director of the Zoning Division. “That is the connection of fiber with AT&T.”
AT&T has continually pushed back the installation date, she said.
“I think the applicant has done everything they can to get to this point and once the fiber is connected it will go live,” White said.
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach asked applicant representative, Wes Bancroft, when the company first contacted AT&T.
“I have documentation with me,” Bancroft said. “We sent it to them March 29, and they gave us an initial date of 4/17 and then 5/11 and then 5/31.”
Currently they have a date of 6/16, White said.
"Imagine that, Verizon is waiting on AT&T,” Reidelbach said with a laugh.
At least one person was pleased with the delay. Vis Kimenis, who said he lives in a subdivision 400 yards “from the proposed microwave tower,” thanked the commissioners for the delay.
“I am very pleased that you commissioners have found legal technicalities to delay, delay and delay this project,” Kimenis said. “I certainly hope that you, our commissioners, find other legal technicalities to delay and delay and delay until we are subjected to the microwave oven.”
In other business commissioners:
— Approved an alcohol license for La Cantina Tacos and Tequilas 1 at 15 Thomas Grace Annex Lane in Sharpsburg after hosting a public hearing for the proposal at which no one spoke.
— Approved the purchase of Westnet Station Alerting System upgrade for approximately $67,000.
— Accepted a fiscal year 2024 grant award for Family Treatment Court for $196,244. The grant requires a match of $23,549 which will be covered by participant fees.
— Accepted three fiscal year 2024 grant awards for the Accountability Courts including a $184,044 grant for the Drug Court, a $93,094 grant for DUI Court and a $121,252 grant for Veterans Court. The matches of $25,097, $12,695 and $16,534 respectively will be covered by participant fees.
— Accepted a state grant from the American Rescue Plan Act proceeds for $135,800 to purchase playground equipment and bleachers for the Clay-Wood Community Center. The $4,000 in-kind match was provided by labor preparing the grounds for the equipment.
— Approved assisting the city of Haralson with drainpipe and pothole issues.
— Declared surplus a number of inoperable vehicles and equipment previously used by the Public Works and Road Department so they could be disposed of by staff.
— Awarded a contract to Amwaste for solid waste transportation, disposal and recycling services. The county had been paying $60 a ton for the service, but Amwaste was the lower of two bidders, offering the service for $49.75 a ton.
— Amended the county tipping fees schedule including setting a flat $10 fee for tires and $20 for mattresses, increasing per ton fee to $55.
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Senoia to construct an emergency access drive and multiuser asphalt trail at Marimac Lakes Park. The city will reimburse the county for all costs of materials and contractors.
— Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Senoia for Leroy Johnson Park. The city wants to add some amenities to the park. The county will provide the labor, project management and equipment for the project. The city will reimburse the county for the estimated $347,700 cost of the project materials. The county will maintain the additional amenities. The project was awarded to Headly Associated for $1,488,820.
— Approved the purchase of a new Ventra camera system for Coweta Transit for a cost of about $13,238 plus a monthly subscription fee of $50 for each of the four buses from ADI.
— Approved a request to renew a lease with the State Properties Commission for 78 Greenville St. for the Department of Juvenile Justice for 12 months ending June 30, 2024. The monthly fee is $3,712.76.