20230610 White

Coweta County commissioners on Tuesday approved the final budget reconciliation for the new Coweta County at Shenandoah bringing the total cost of the building to $12.935 million.

The final changes included an increased cost for extra paving done in the parking lot and a refund for some options that were not used, County Administrator Michael Fouts told the commissioners. The total of the changes was about $597,655, he said.