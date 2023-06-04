Coweta County is planning a new park next to the Andrew Bailey Ballpark and is asking for the public’s help in deciding what should be included.
At their Dec. 15 meeting, Coweta County Commissioners approved the purchase of almost 134 acres between the ballpark and Fischer Road. They allocated $1.7 million of general fund and fund balance monies for the purchase.
Now that the purchase has been finalized, the Coweta County Parks and Recreation Department is asking the public to respond to a short, six-question survey to help decide what the priorities for the new undeveloped property should be.
“In order to better understand the needs of the community, we have launched a public survey that will stay open until Thursday, June 15,” said Cathy Wickey, communications manager for the county. “This information will be used as we consider the project.”