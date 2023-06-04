20230603 Park.

Coweta County is asking for the public’s help in developing a new park on property it purchased along Fischer Road.

Coweta County is planning a new park next to the Andrew Bailey Ballpark and is asking for the public’s help in deciding what should be included.

At their Dec. 15 meeting, Coweta County Commissioners approved the purchase of almost 134 acres between the ballpark and Fischer Road. They allocated $1.7 million of general fund and fund balance monies for the purchase.