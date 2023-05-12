A meeting on Thursday with representatives of municipalities and the Coweta County Commission to discuss a proposed special purpose local option sales tax drew few questions from the participants, as most have been through the process before.
“Forgive me if I jump ahead,” said Michael Fouts, county administrator, as the meeting opened. “Please stop me if you have questions.”
Representatives from Newnan, Palmetto, Grantville, Sharpsburg and Senoia joined the commissioners at the County Administration building on Perry Street in Newnan for the legally mandated meeting.
Both the Newnan City Council and the commission had a quorum of members and had to declare an open meeting and then adjourn their meetings at the end of the session.
Fouts spent much of the meeting explaining the timeline, how the county calculated the estimate of $250 million in revenue from the proposed six-year, 1 percent 2025 SPLOST, and listed a number of proposed Level 2 projects that would be funded “off the top” of the revenue.
The county used the 2022 collection and added 2.5 percent each year to arrive at the projected $250 million collection for the proposed SPLOST, Fouts said.
“Obviously a lot can happen in a five- and six-year period,” he said. “We proposed $140 (million) back in 2017. We’re probably going to get over $200 million once this program is all said and done.”
During the local option sales tax negotiations in October, the municipality and county representatives also agreed on SPLOST percentages. Those percentages will remain the same as the split for the current SPLOST, and if any new municipalities become eligible to receive SPLOST during that six years, all parties will lose a piece of their percentages to fund the newly eligible municipality, Fouts said.
In addition, Fouts told the group that the county was proposing Level 2 projects including a 911 computer-aided dispatch and phone system, ambulance apparatus and equipment, as well as vehicles and equipment for the coroner and Coweta Cares.
The estimated cost of all the Level 2 projects still needs to be calculated, but a tentative figure of $11 million was used on Thursday. The projects, which would benefit everyone in the county, would be allocated funding as part of the distribution rather than being taken from the county’s share, Fouts said.
Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips asked if the money for those projects would be collected all at once or over the full six-year term.
“We took it off fully several years ago for the courthouse project,” Phillips said.
But Fouts said the county would split the cost up over the six-year period, taking it off as a percentage of the dollar amount needed each month.
“It’s hard for the cities obviously that aren’t getting a whole lot if we took the full amount off the top,” he said.
The agreed upon percentages – .13 percent for Haralson, .23 percent for Turin, .25 percent for Palmetto, .26 percent for Sharpsburg, .3 percent for Moreland, 2.3 percent for Grantville, 2.94 percent for Senoia, 26.94 percent for Newnan and 66.65 percent for Coweta County – would be taken from the remainder of the revenue.
Fouts asked that municipalities have their project lists ready in June. The final deadline is July 11, he added.
Phillips said after the meeting that he thinks the city will receive about $64 million over the course of the 2025 SPLOST if it is approved by the voters. He said the actual allocations for projects are still under discussion, but the categories will remain the same as the current SPLOST, he said.
“Obviously transportation is going to be the number one category,” Phillips said. “There’s going to be some parks and recreation and public safety. I think those are the three categories that are going to take the emphasis, probably.”
Likewise, Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor said the city staff was still working on the project list, but infrastructure and roads were high on the list for SPLOST projects. The revenue is important for the city, he said, particularly because it has been neglected for so long.
For towns like Grantville, “SPLOST is lifeblood,” Proctor said.
The county is planning to call for the SPLOST referendum in July and host public information sessions in August and September. Early voting will start in October, and the referendum will be on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
A six-question survey about SPLOST is currently online at cowetasplost.com and will be open until May 19. Information about SPLOST is available at coweta.ga.us/about-coweta/coweta-splost .