Representatives of county municipalities and Coweta County met on Thursday to discuss the upcoming SPLOST proposal. 

 

A meeting on Thursday with representatives of municipalities and the Coweta County Commission to discuss a proposed special purpose local option sales tax drew few questions from the participants, as most have been through the process before.

“Forgive me if I jump ahead,” said Michael Fouts, county administrator, as the meeting opened. “Please stop me if you have questions.”