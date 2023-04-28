Local elected officials are paid a wide range of salaries by taxpayers ranging from Sharpsburg City Council members who are paid nothing to the highest paid elected official, the sheriff whose base salary is $113,184.76.
Not surprisingly, county officials, who serve all 152,882 Coweta County residents, are paid the most, according to salary information collected by The Newnan Times-Herald from the county and some municipalities.
After the sheriff, the Coweta County tax commissioner is the next highest paid at $98,212.92 per year. The Coweta County commissioners receive a salary based on length of service and certifications ranging from Chairman John Reidelbach at $24,388.26 to Commissioner Bill McKenzie at $20,306.52.
According to a salary survey done by a State Commission on Compensation released on Feb. 4, 2021, the state’s county commissioners’ salaries ranged from $300 per year in Taliaferro County to $179,795 in Bartow County. In the state’s most populous counties, the commissioners’ salaries ranged from $28,346 in Clayton County to $64,742 in DeKalb County.
There were some surprises in the local salaries reported. For instance, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady is paid $384.62 every other week or $10,000.12 annually while Senoia Mayor Dub Pearman is paid $12,000 annually. Newnan’s population, according to census.gov, is 43,298 and Senoia’s population is 5,245.
Newnan City Council members are paid $211.54 every other week or $5,500.04 annually. The salary was set in 2003 by the council in office at the time, Hadden said.
According to the salary survey, some other similarly sized cities are paying their council members more. In LaGrange, population 31,551, council members receive $9,600 per year. In Rome, population 37,746, council members receive $8,400 per year. In Dalton, population 34,285, council members receive $6,000 per year.
Atlanta, the most populous city in Georgia with an estimated population of 490,270, isn’t listed in the salary survey. According to the city’s website, it pays its council members $60,300 per year and the council president $62,000 per year.
Not all council members take on the job for money, though. Sharpsburg council members don’t receive a salary. Council member Tom Teagle said he considers it a volunteer position, and he’s not sure providing a salary for the seat would increase the number or quality of the people running for the office.
“I was always taught that at some point you have to give back to your community,” Teagle said of his decision to run for the office.
He’s been involved in politics all over the country, but never really thought about being a city council member before he moved to Sharpsburg, Teagle said. Once he got there, he saw the need and the position suits him, Teagle added.
“You’re a gatekeeper,” Teagle said. “You’ve got to look out for the good of the town.”
In the past he’s had jobs that have specifically called him a gatekeeper, so he’s familiar with the needs, Teagle said.
“You’re just watching out for what makes sense,” he said.
Coweta County elected officials
Tax commissioner $98,212.92
Sheriff $113,184.76
Coroner $200 per case
County Commission – base pay $20,306
Commission Chairman – base pay $22,858
Commissioners receive increases based on the number of terms and certifications:
Paul Poole, Commissioner District 1 – $24,104.08
Bill McKenzie, Commissioner District 2 – $20,306.52
Robert (Bob) Blackburn, Commissioner District 3 – $23,516.22
John Reidelbach, Commissioner District 4, Chairman – $24,388.26
Alphonso (Al) Smith, Commissioner District 5 – $23,516.22
Grantville elected officials
City Council members — $200 a month
Mayor — $300 a month
Newnan elected officials
City Council members — $211.54 every other week, or $5,500.04 a year.
Mayor — $384.62 every other week, or $10,000.12 a year.
Newnan council members and mayor are also allowed to sign up for health and dental insurance with the city.
Sharpsburg elected officials
City Council members — $0
Mayor — $100 per month
Senoia elected officials
City Council members — $250 per month
Mayor — $1,000 a month