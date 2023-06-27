Grantville City Council members have been discussing new zoning for the Mill Village, but the agenda item was denied by the council at its Monday night council meeting.
Council member Alan Wacaser abstained from voting, council member Casey Evans voted in favor, and council members David Clark and Dee Latimore Berry were opposed.
At previous council meetings, City Manager Al Grieshaber and Mayor Richard Proctor said although the density is currently about eight units per property, the current zoning calls for half-acre lots and a minimum of 1,250 square feet of finished, heated space.
Grieshaber said the proposed Historic Mill Village zoning district would encompass most of the properties. He said most of the houses in the Mill Village are single-family residences with a sprinkle of mobile homes.
Mobile homes would not have been allowed in the newly established zoning district, but Greishaber said existing mobile homes would be grandfathered but could not be replaced with another mobile home.
The new zoning would have allowed six single-family units per acre at a minimum of 750 square feet, he said
Clark said he has lived in Grantville and the Mill Village all of his life, and he didn’t see how the new zoning would benefit the city or the Mill Village.
“My family has been here over 100 years,” Clark said. “I just do not believe cramming every little inch of property in the village to high density is a good thing. That’s all I have to say about it.”
Berry asked about the capability of the sewage system and what types of homes would be in the village. Proctor said the city was trying to make zoning that was similar to what is already in the village, not necessarily decide which types of homes should be in the village.
Proctor also said the new zoning ordinance was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission twice. He said the committee had 60 days to decide, but the commission has not commented on the issue in 90 days. Proctor said that automatically signifies the commission’s support of the ordinance as affirmative, according to the code of ordinances.
In other business, the council:
• approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance allowing variances for the maximum size of a directional sign.
• approved a change in alcoholic beverage license requirements. Licensees will not have to be citizens of Grantville for a year to apply. This will comply with state law.
• approved an alcohol license application by Charles Phillips on behalf of Red’s Grub Shack, located at 24 Main St.
• discussed but did not approve the MEAG Power second amendment to the Solar Purchase Power Contract.
• approved Proctor as the voting delegate for the MEAG Power Annual Election. Evans will be the delegate.
• approved a special permit application by Grantville Police for a July 3 Fireworks Festival. The festival will be held from 3-11 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Grantville.
• announced Grantville has been recertified as a City of Ethics and a City of Civility for two more years by the Georgia Municipal Association.
• presented Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth 2023 – Mandy Heard (Mrs. Juneteenth) and Mr. James O. Berry (Mr. Juneteenth).