The construction of the new South Tower for Piedmont Newnan Hospital has reached a major milestone.
For years, Piedmont Newnan Hospital has been a top destination for care in the south Atlanta area, and has had approximately 11,431 inpatient admissions as of 2022. But recently – with Coweta County’s fast-paced growth – the amount of patient beds is not keeping up with the amount of patients admitted.
“We’ve expanded internally as much as we can by converting rooms, but this external expansion is needed in order to care for these patients,” says Vicki Kaiser, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, when referring to the 23 patients that had to remain in the emergency room due to patient beds being full.
The $65 million South Tower expansion project is expected to add 80,000 square feet and 50 new patient beds to the hospital.
It is estimated that in the tower’s first year of operation it will service 4,314 patients. By its tenth year, that number is expected to grow to 43,140 patients.
Members of the community and hospital staff gathered for the structural topping out and beam signing ceremony on June 21.
The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the last beam is placed on a project. Throughout the construction process, members of the hospital staff signed the beam.
Construction of the South Tower is expected to be completed in Spring 2024. Once completed, the hospital’s capacity will increase to 217 licensed beds.