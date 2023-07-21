A new community garden has sprung from fertile ground next to Bridging the Gap this summer and it truly is a community garden.
The garden began with an Eagle Scout project in 2019. Blake Stiehl of Boy Scout Troop 879 built and installed six raised beds and a water gathering system in August of that year. But just as growing season approached, the pandemic started and the project sat abandoned.
“I had dropped some seeds off with them in the office, but nothing ever really happened,” said Page Beckwith of Keep Newnan Beautiful. “It literally was just a bunch of grass that was growing high.”
By the time the pandemic waned, the beds needed some refurbishing, but no volunteers came forward until this year.
Late in 2022, Buffalo Rock reached out to Beckwith looking for a community service project. She suggested the garden, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, employees descended on the lot. They moved all the raised beds, replaced the soil and got the garden ready for planting.
Meanwhile, Chad Smith, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Newnan, was volunteering with Bridging the Gap.
“He’s a great guy,” said Kelli Yeager-Nelson, executive director of Bridging the Gap. “We love it when we have a committed volunteer.”
He volunteered every week, helping to give out food boxes to the clients, she said. One day, he noticed the empty garden.
Smith is a lifelong gardener, he said. His grandmother Flora grew up as a sharecropper in Newnan, he said. He followed her everywhere and she taught him to grow flowers and vegetables – “a little bit of everything,” Smith said.
“She used to love fresh tomato sandwiches and always used to grow at least tomatoes,” Smith said.
He learned a lot from her and when he had his own yard, Smith started his own garden, branching out into other crops that he wanted to try.
“I’ve always enjoyed just being outside,” he said. “It’s kind of therapeutic for me.”
When he saw the garden, Smith asked Craig Buchanan, director of Human Services at Bridging the Gap, what they were doing with it and volunteered to help. Buchanan and Yeager-Nelson introduced him to Beckwith, and in May, the first seeds were planted in the garden.
Now the once-empty beds are thriving under his care. They are lush with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, watermelon and much more. Smith is particularly proud of the seven hand-sized watermelons that are flourishing in one of the beds. He’s never had much luck with watermelon before, he said, but he keeps trying.
“But I love watermelon,” Smith said with a smile. “Hopefully, (by) end of summer we can have some good watermelon.”
The harvests go to Bridging the Gap. Yeager-Nelson said some is incorporated into the meals they serve clients and the rest goes to clients to supplement the food boxes they receive.
But it’s also nice to see people learning how to grow their own food from Smith, she added.
Smith agreed. Students from Northgate High School and the University of West Georgia have been some of the consistent volunteers at the garden. He’s excited to pass on the knowledge that his grandmother passed on to him, Smith said.
“Some days if there’s a lot of people out here waiting to get resources from Bridging the Gap, some of them will come over here with me and I’ll show them how to do things,” he said.
Even as he notes the bounty growing in the beds, Smith said he hopes to plant more. He wants to add small fruit trees and bushes, along with more beds to improve the harvest, Smith said.
Yeager-Nelson said she is happy to let him.
“I think it’s nice to have a little community garden that people can utilize and maybe learn a little something,” she said.