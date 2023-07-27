20230729 Fouts.jpg

Coweta County Administrator Michael Fouts presents the highlights of a draft budget to county commissioners at a work session on Tuesday.

At a work session on Tuesday, Coweta County commissioners gave staff their marching orders: cut, cut, cut, because they intend to adopt the rollback millage rate.

“I don’t see any way that we can face the public without saying, ‘We’re going to have to tighten our belts,’” said Commissioner Bill McKenzie. “The average citizen today has to tighten their belt.”