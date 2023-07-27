At a work session on Tuesday, Coweta County commissioners gave staff their marching orders: cut, cut, cut, because they intend to adopt the rollback millage rate.
“I don’t see any way that we can face the public without saying, ‘We’re going to have to tighten our belts,’” said Commissioner Bill McKenzie. “The average citizen today has to tighten their belt.”
“Yep,” Commission Chairman John Reidelbach said in agreement.
The commissioners held a special work session in the afternoon before their regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget. County Administrator Michael Fouts presented the commissioners with a rough draft of the budget so that the commissioners could give their guidance as staff moved forward in the process.
No draft of the budget was provided to the public.
“Typically what occurs is in August, we bring to you a proposed millage rate for consideration,” Fouts told the commissioners. “After the millage rate is set, we bring you a proposed budget.”
This year, the staff was adding the extra step of the work session to give the commissioners more time to consider the budget, he said.
Over the years, the millage rate has decreased as the tax digest has grown, Fouts said. There have been a few exceptions when the county has started a new initiative or received mandates from the state, he said.
For fiscal year 2024, the staff’s stated goals for the budget are to maintain the current level of service and incorporate a per diem for board and authority members who serve as unpaid volunteers. The staff also plans to include merit raises, absorb health insurance increases and pay retirement fees for eligible employees.
The budget also would include personnel requests to accommodate the addition of a third state court judge and staffing the Coweta County Jail expansion.
In 2022, the property digest was $7.9 billion, Fouts said. The draft budget is based on rolling back the millage rate to take out inflationary growth. That would bring the county’s estimated revenue for fiscal year 2024 to about $7 million to $8 million more than the current fiscal year, Fouts said.
About $1.8 million of the increase would be from property taxes, such as taxes for new homes, renovations and new industry. The remainder of the increase would be from sales taxes and other revenue, he said.
Still, the proposed budget is about $10 million more than the current fiscal year, he said.
“As it’s projected, currently what staff is (estimating) is a deficit of $3.4 million,” Fouts said. “That does not include some additional costs like we’ve talked about today with adding some jail staff. There are some additional capital items that are not included.”
Before moving forward with the budget, staff needs to know if the commissioners are comfortable with covering a deficit with the county’s $34 million fund balance, Fouts said. Some capital projects were already earmarked for that fund balance, he added.
“We’re trying to present a budget that’s responsible without breaking the bank,” Fouts said. “We’re in the people business to provide service, and even this year about $90 million of the ($140.2 million budget) is personnel and benefits (and related costs).”
Coweta County Finance Director Hans Wilson said the increases also reflected the inflation that has affected all the residents.
“For example, in the prison or in the jail, food and groceries, the cost of that has gone up,” Wilson said. “There’s a variety of things that have gone up.”
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach said he was comfortable with using fund balance to cover the deficit.
“However, within six months we have to come up with a fund balance policy,” Reidelbach said. “We have to watch that, too, because that’s, quite frankly, how we’re rated on credit factor.”
Public safety receives the primary share of the county budget, Commissioner Paul Poole pointed out, and “everybody wants protection and fire.”
McKenzie said that one thing he hears from his constituents is that they are worried about being able to balance their own budgets.
“If you had your druthers, would you druther put – if that’s a word – would you put more effort into personnel than in capital?” McKenzie asked. “We’re going to have to cut somewhere and would you rather see it come in personnel or come in capital?”
Maj. Warren Campbell of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said he believes personnel is more important.
“When you’ve got staff members who are working constantly 15, up to 36 hours (of overtime) … the length of years that somebody has worked over and over and over again, you get that burnout ratio,” Campbell said.