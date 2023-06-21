Photo by Cathy Wickey

Commissioner Al Smith presented Pastor Myron Deas with a proclamation recognizing the Greater Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church’s 131st anniversary in Coweta County.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Coweta County commissioners approved a $159 million project list for a proposed renewal of the county’s 1-percenxt special purpose local option sales tax.

“Based on the input from the majority of commissioners, the public survey and the requests of our department directors and officials we are recommending the board consider the SPLOST list,” County Administrator Michael Fouts said.