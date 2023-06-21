At their meeting on Tuesday, Coweta County commissioners approved a $159 million project list for a proposed renewal of the county’s 1-percenxt special purpose local option sales tax.
“Based on the input from the majority of commissioners, the public survey and the requests of our department directors and officials we are recommending the board consider the SPLOST list,” County Administrator Michael Fouts said.
The list also included an additional $11 million of level two projects that are taken before the disbursements to local governments are made because.
Those projects, which serve residents countywide, included $3 million for a 911 computer aided dispatch system, $2 million for a 911 phone system, $2.3 million for EMS vehicles and equipment and $3.7 million for the county animal shelter.
If the county voters approve it, the county expects the proposed 2025 SPLOST to bring in about $250 million over six years. The level two projects will take about 4.2 percent of that revenue. The county expects to receive about $159 million for its share of the proceeds.
County Commissioner Al Smith asked if the project list could change.
“Some of those may change a little bit,” Fouts said. “Those are broad categories for things like park expansions and enhancements.”
In other business the commissioners:
— Recognized the 131st anniversary of the Greater Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Coweta County.
— Approved a Federal Family Treatment Court Program grant application.
— Extended for six months its approval of a liquor license for Bottoms Up, a new liquor store at 22 Bottoms Up Way. The commissioners originally approved the liquor license in January 2022 giving him 12 months to open. However the opening has been delayed by a lack of infrastructure at the site, so they approved this second six-month extension.
— Approved a conditional use permit for construction of a life center at Pentecostal Church of God at 457 Ishman Ballard Road. The commissioners also approved pending approval of all applicable state and federal licenses a CUP for a senior home.
— Approved a request by Nicholas Cameron for his family to live in a recreational vehicle on his property at Bryan Boys Road in Grantville while they build a home on the property.
— Approved a rear yard setback variance for 85 Grand Oak Way in Sharpsburg to allow Nancy Sullivan to build a cover for her patio.
— Approved road frontage and easement variances to allow a plot of land at 831 Holbrook Road to be divided into four properties.
— Approved a front and side yard setback variance for 1492 Boone Road in Newnan. The new owner of the property found that a previous renovation had not been properly permitted and he wanted to make sure all the work was legally permitted.
— Approved a buffer reduction of 20 feet for 10 Ashmore Drive in Newnan to allow for an additional nine parking spaces to be built at the doctor’s office on the property.
— accepted the deed to roadways and open spaces associated with the Highgate Subdivision.
— Set public hearings for July 11 for rezoning at Bailey Station Circle and property between Hollz Parkway and Posey Road both in Newnan. Set a public hearing for an alcohol license for LaGarza in Sharpsburg.
— Approved an amendment to a contract with Piedmont Paving for work on Nixon Road after the contractor found unsuitable soils within the roadbed. Removal of the soils and stabilization of the material will add approximately $12,725 to the cost. The funds will be paid with SPLOST proceeds.
— Approved easement and construction agreements with Georgia Power for the Community Center at Leroy Johnson Park.
— Approved an agreement with Three Rivers Regional Commission as part of the county’s transit program.
— Approved allocating $750,393 to the Superior Court Public Defender’s fiscal year 2024 budget, the same as this fiscal year. The request was for more than $931,000, but the commissioners said they would discuss any increase in funds during their own budget talks.
— Approved allocating $1,293,936 for the District Attorney Herb Cranford’s FY 24 budget, the same as last year. Additional requests will be considered when the county goes through its own budget process.