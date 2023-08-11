20230812 Menk2.jpg:

A group of area residents, including Linda Menk, spoke to commissioners at the end of a lengthy meeting Tuesday about returning to hand-counted paper ballots because they say they don't trust the ballot machines.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Coweta County Commissioners approved 10 bids totaling more than $1.1 million for phase 1A of a tree removal project related to the March 2021 tornado.

The county received 281 applications from property owners within the tornado tract, said County Administrator Michael Fouts.