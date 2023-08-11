At their meeting on Tuesday, Coweta County Commissioners approved 10 bids totaling more than $1.1 million for phase 1A of a tree removal project related to the March 2021 tornado.
The county received 281 applications from property owners within the tornado tract, said County Administrator Michael Fouts.
“Staff from EMA with assistance from city employees as well as our Code Enforcement employees went out and verified these addresses,” Fouts told the commissioners.
There were just over 1,000 trees that were approved for removal, Fouts said.
The 281 addresses were placed within 10 zones and bids were requested for each zone. Three companies bid for the service and two companies won the bids for multiple zones.
White Meadows Tree Service’s bids for zones 1, 2 and 8 were accepted by the commissioners. Boss Tree Service’s bids for zones 3-7 and 9-10 were accepted by the commissioners.
Fouts said the county would need to obligate $396,200 in American Rescue Plan Act money in addition to the $755,100 available from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security allocations to fund the tree removals.
The commissioners unanimously approved the expenditure.
Phase 1 of the program has already been completed.
In other business, commissioners:
– Approved alcohol licenses for Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom at 215 Fischer Crossings Drive, Sharpsburg, and for Serv Best Food Mart at the corner of Lora Smith Road and East Highway 34, Newnan.
– Approved an extension through Aug. 22, 2024, on a business license for Arbor Beverage Centre LLC, on Highway 154, Newnan.
– Approved a number of setback variances for residents including 150 Maple Leaf Road, Sharpsburg; a property between 1778 and 1880 Mount Carmel Road, Newnan; and 120 Macedonia Woods Drive, Newnan; along with a variance allowing for a four-story building at 478 Fischer Road, Sharpsburg.
– Denied variances for 307 Palmetto Tyrone Road, Newnan; a property off Smokey Road, Newnan; and Quick Trip at State Route 154 between Elzie Johnson Road and Interstate 85, Newnan.
– Approved 4-1, with commissioner Al Smith voting no, a variance to allow a 15-home model home community for Cresswind at Spring Haven.
– Set a public hearing for the Coweta County fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday, Sept. 7.
– Approved assisting Moreland in installing poles for speed limit signs.
– Approved an amendment to an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the Madras Connector Phase 1. The amendment includes an extension of the grant.
– Approved a corrected agreement with Empower that was originally approved in 2022 but included an error. Empower administers the county’s salary deferral and employee matching plans.
– Approved renewing a lease with the Department of Veterans’ Services.
– Approved the use of various county roads during the One Love Century Bike Ride.
– Heard from a number of residents who requested the county return to hand-counted, paper ballot elections to save money and restore trust in the election process.