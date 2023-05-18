20230520 Commission.jpg:

Robert Boyce speaks against a proposed concrete block manufacturing company settling near his home.

Coweta County commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a conditional use permit for Standard Block Company disregarding a recommendation by staff to limit hours of operation during the week.

Staff recommended operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday because the area is identified as a “suburban residential character area which does not recommend industrial use.”