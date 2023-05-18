Coweta County commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a conditional use permit for Standard Block Company disregarding a recommendation by staff to limit hours of operation during the week.
Staff recommended operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday because the area is identified as a “suburban residential character area which does not recommend industrial use.”
“The proposed site is zoned industrial,” said Lisa Eschman, Zoning coordinator for the county. “But the intense use exceeds the recommendation of the character area.”
Architect Kip Oldham spoke during the hearing in place of applicant George Harper and immediately started chipping away at the staff recommendations.
“This is a CUP and not necessarily a rezoning application,” Oldham said. “We’re only asking to do what the zoning allowed.”
Attorney Nathan Lee said that a concrete plant requires a conditional use permit and under state law is considered a rezoning.
Oldham also said the factory would need to work enough hours to make the plant profitable.
“This is an industrial site that’s adjoined by an industrial site,” Oldham said, referencing the Airco Sandblasting plant about half a mile away on Arnco Third Street. “And the industrial business that operates closest to us operates 24/7.”
He suggested instead that the company limit truck traffic to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday while operating 24 hours a day Monday through Friday and 12 hours on Saturday. There would be no trucks or operations on Sunday.
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach did bring up a problem with the suggestion.
“Who’s going to be out there making sure the trucks aren’t coming down the highway?” Reidelbach said.
One other person spoke in favor of the project. Tim Lassetter, who lives about 3.5 miles away from the site, said he was very familiar with the area having grown up there. He felt like the plant would be beneficial for the area, Lassetter said.
“The applicant is not an outsider,” Lassetter said. “He’s been here over 30 years. … The applicant also has a business in our community already doing similar work on the transportation side of this type product.”
Two residents, including Beth Neely, co-owner of The Newnan Times-Herald, spoke against the proposed plant.
Neely, who grew up in the area and owns the property across State Route 16 from one of the proposed driveways to the plant, said that although the Quarry Road property is currently zoned for manufacturing, that zoning was made in 1969 and no longer reflects the surrounding area.
“I feel like there’s more impact here than is being perceived,” Neely said. “Despite this being an industrial zoning, it has for the last 30, 40 years been primarily a residential and forested area.”
She said there were plenty of more suitable areas in Coweta County to host the plant.
Robert Boyce, who lives less than 2 miles away, said he was concerned about the safety of people who walk and play in the area.
“Basically 900 feet from the roads in question is a ballpark that’s been there probably 60, 70 years.” Boyce said. “The community is growing and I feel that this proposed industrial unit is just not in touch with the community.”
Commissioner Bill McKenzie, who represents the area, said he was also very familiar with the area and also grew up there. He was unsure a block-making factory would be disruptive to the residences.
“I haven’t been around a block making plant probably since I was 20 years old,” McKenszie said. “But I don’t remember an awful lot of noise with that.”
He also was concerned with trying to limit the hours of operation.
“I don’t know that we can make blocks on office hours,” McKenzie said. “I really believe (this business) will be a good neighbor.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the permit with the stipulation that truck traffic will be only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and no work on Sunday.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved a rezoning and a conditional use permit filed by City of Hope to construct a funeral home on State Route 85 near Senoia.
— Approved the proposed relocation of burials in Chandler Cemetery to Southview Cemetery about 1.7 miles away.
— Approved a setback variance for 85 Beechvalley Drive, Sharpsburg to allow for the construction of a 60-foot by 8-foot covered porch.
— Approved a setback variance for Rehoboth Baptist Church at 240 Bexton Road, Moreland, to allow for a covered outdoor area.
— Set a public hearing for an alcohol license for La Cantina Tacos and Tequilas 1 at 15 Thomas Grace Annex Lane, Sharpsburg, for June 6.
— Set a public hearing for an amendment to the Zoning and Development ordinances regarding the creation of a Rural Residential Retirement Community and Care District.
— Reappointed Rob Brass to the Coweta County Development Authority.
— Approved a supplemental agreement with Piedmont Paving for various school projects.
— Approved an amended intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County School System for various school projects.
— Approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Capacity Agreement for housing state inmates.
— Approved a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for site preparation and paving of terminal ramp and taxiways at the Newnan-Coweta Airport.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi allowing for a up to 10-year tax abatement on its expansion in the county.
— approved a lease with the State Properties Commission for the Department of Driver Services.
— Awarded a bid for the clean up of plant growth and trash accumulation at 49 Cedar Lane and 99 Freeman Road both in rural Newnan.
— Heard that the Coweta County Development Authority had held a public hearing regarding the West Georgia Technical College Foundation’s request to refinance its loan with a tax exempt loan through the Tax Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act. They approved the proposal.
— Approved a request to close Parks Road at Poplar Road for road realignment. The closure is estimated to be May 30-June 29, depending on the weather.
— Approved the renewal of a lease at 8 Madison Street for the Public Defender’s Office.
— Approved requesting funding from the urban system transit funding, 5307 Transit Funding, for the county’s transit program.