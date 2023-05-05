After hearing more from members of the community and conducting a lengthy discussion among themselves, the Coweta County Board of Commissioners ultimately approved a proposed update to the county’s animal control ordinance – with some amendments.
The ordinance last underwent a major overhaul in 2010, and the new version incorporates updated state law and imposes specific restrictions on the owners of dangerous and vicious dogs, including warning signs on a dangerous dog owner’s property, a fence of required height around the property, registration and an insurance requirement.
However, commissioners rejected a staff recommendation to dissolve the Animal Services Board, which has had difficulty conducting business because of no-shows, and send appeals directly to probate court. Instead, commissioners agreed to keep the board at least for the next year.
“They must attend meetings and if they miss more than three, we can ask them to step down,” Commission Chairman John Reidelbach said.
Among approved changes are the implementation of a $500 annual license fee for dangerous dogs and a $1,000 annual fee for vicious dogs, as well as requiring a veterinarian’s approval for euthanasia. The new ordinance is set to go into effect on July 1.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a resolution requesting that the local legislative delegation introduce legislation in 2024 to split the Coweta Judicial Circuit into two separate circuits. The split would leave Coweta, Meriwether and Troup in the Coweta Circuit and create a new judicial circuit consisting of Carroll and Heard counties.
• Approved a purchase and sale agreement for a 4.65-acre tract of undeveloped land on Turkey Creek Road to use for county operations. Coweta County will pay $531,000 for the land. Bob Blackburn recused himself for the vote.
• Amended its agreement with Peachtree Immediate Care to cover an increase in cost to provide annual physicals to Coweta firefighters.
• Approved a sound attenuation study for the courtroom at the Historic Courthouse.
• Approved hiring JWALL Lawn Care LLC to clean up property located at 2111 Smokey Road at a total cost of $2,400. The board also approved placing a lien on the property to recoup cleanup costs, if necessary.
• Agreed to declare surplus a 2015 Ford E450 ambulance that has reached the end of its service life, to be auctioned according to county procedures.