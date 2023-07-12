20230715 Retirement approved.jpg

Attorney George Rosenzweig presents a revised plan for an over 55 community in the county to the Coweta County Commission.

Over the cries of local residents, Coweta commissioners on Tuesday approved a rezoning and nine zoning variances to accommodate an over 55 community.

“I’ll have you escorted out,” Chairman John Reidelbach said to quiet the protesting crowd after he made the motion to approve the rezoning.