20230729 Crowd.jpg

Local residents turned out for a Coweta County Commission work session on the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget, and a number of them returned for the meeting that evening to speak to commissioners during the public comment period.

Coweta County commissioners awarded a flurry of bids and contracts at their evening meeting on Tuesday.

The evening meeting followed a work session earlier in the afternoon, and a number of area residents attended both sessions.