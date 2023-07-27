Coweta County commissioners awarded a flurry of bids and contracts at their evening meeting on Tuesday.
The evening meeting followed a work session earlier in the afternoon, and a number of area residents attended both sessions.
The approved items included a variety of goods and services from road work to senior citizen meals and affected people across the county.
One, with Pro-Line Pavement Markings LLC, will provide for nearly 43 miles of county roads to have thermoplastic striping and raised pavement markers installed. The county received three bids for the project and Pro-Line was the low bidder at $486,770, County Administrator Michael Fouts said. The county will use $198,264 in special purpose local option sales tax revenue for the project.
The commissioners also renewed a contract with Three Rivers Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging to provide meals through the senior meals program. The lion’s share of the program is funded through federal funding at $165,643, Fouts told the commissioners. The state pays a portion and the county’s match is $14,424.
“Are we able to serve everybody with those funds?” Commission Chairman John Reidelbach asked.
Kelly Mickle, assistant administrator, said she didn’t believe there was a waiting list for the program, but she would check.
“It may be a capacity limitation more than a funding limitation,” Mickle said. “Because the building will only hold so many people.”
But she added that the county tried unsuccessfully to expand the program to other facilities in the past. The residents were not receptive to it, Mickle said.
Fouts noted that Meals on Wheels also serves many residents.
“Frankly, they supplement this program at a high level, and they do a great job,” Fouts said.
The commissioners approved renewing its contract with Marsh McLennan as insurance consultant. Marsh McLennan was one of four brokerages that submitted qualifications to act as the county’s broker for fiscal year 2024.
And finally, the commissioners accepted a $92,045 Juvenile Justice Incentive Grant award on behalf of the Coweta County Juvenile Court. The court plans to use the grant to work with Evidence Based Associates LLC to implement a program to address the needs of felony youth, and the commissioners also approved that contract.
In other business, commissioners:
• Recognized state Rep. David Jenkins for his work on legislation allowing online posting of legal notices for counties who don’t have a local newspaper or have other difficulties getting the notices published in a paper.
• Gave approval to Isak Bergum with Boy Scout Troop 2193 to install bird houses for the Eastern bluebird at the Hunter Recreation Complex as his Eagle Scout project.
• Approved a four-month extension to CA Ventures. The commissioners approved the company’s request to rezone 56.15 acres at 765/775 Highway 16 E. from rural conservation to light industrial one year ago with the condition that the company purchase a building permit within one year. However, the project is still in the demolition phase. The owners expect to start building soon. The commissioners also set a public hearing on Nov. 16 to rezone the property to rural conservation if the owners have not yet purchased a building permit.
• Set public hearings for their meeting on Aug. 8 for alcohol licenses for Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Sharpsburg and Serv Best Food Mart in Newnan.
• Set public hearings for their meeting on Aug. 22 for rezoning requests for 95 acres at 1071 Turkey Creek Road from rural conservation to residential retirement community and care and for 10 acres on Off Campus Drive from rural conservation to light manufacturing. Both requests are from Freedom Land Holdings LLC.
• Recognized Wendy Freeman Smith, who served for nearly two years on the Coweta County Board of Assessors. Smith died recently.
• Executed revised easement and construction agreements with Georgia Power associated with the new community center at Leroy Johnson Park.
• Approved a supplemental agreement with Piedmont Paving for additional work at Jefferson Parkway Elementary and Brooks Elementary schools for a total increase of $136,675.10. Commissioners also approved an updated intergovernmental agreement with the Coweta County School System to be reimbursed for the cost of the project.
• Approved a resolution condemning parcel 33, a piece of land associated with the Sullivan Road widening and improvement project.
• Heard from a number of area residents who requested that the county return to hand-counted, paper ballot elections, which they claim will improve security and save money.
• Appointed Reidelbach as the voting delegate for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia conference in October.
• Granted right of entry to contractor William White to perform previously approved emergency pipe replacements for a pair of failed metal pipes underneath Peachtree Lake Drive.
• Heard from Amanda Cole, who will be opening AR Workshop, a “paint and sip” studio, in the county in September. She requested that the commissioners consider revising the current alcohol ordinances to allow her to serve glasses of alcoholic beverages at the studio, even though she will not have food service there.