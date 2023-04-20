After hearing from a number of people concerned with amendments to the animal control ordinance, Coweta County commissioners tabled the proposals for their May 2 meeting.
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach suggested waiting after hearing several people suggest tweaking the amendments to give staff time to meet with them. The commissioners also heard from a number of people who were thankful for the changes, specifically those that would make the ordinances dealing with dangerous dogs more stringent.
Madelyn Swann, 12, the victim of an attack by a neighbor’s dog, broke down in tears when it came her turn to talk. The dog bit her so brutally that she had to go to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egelston for 28 stitches. It still lives in her neighborhood and it’s stolen her sense of security. Just hearing the dog bark scares her, Madelyn said.
“I don’t want anybody else to get attacked,” she said fighting to push the words out through her tears. “Thank you.”
But other people in the audience asked the commissioners to slow down for public input before passing the changes.
Linda Earhart, grant director and shelter liaison for the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society, said while she saw some good changes, others concerned her.
“I am asking that we take time to discuss some of these changes so that we all understand where they’re coming from,” Earhart said.
Cindy Lauer, president of Whiskers and Paws, an animal welfare organization, also asked the commissioners to take some more time to review the changes.
“I think some tweaking would be helpful,” Lauer said. “Maybe some feedback over the next week or so before you vote on it might be helpful.”
County Administrator Michael Fouts said the original ordinance was adopted in 2010 and was amended slightly over the years.
“Following years of honestly, experience and growth in the community, staff has prepared an ordinance amendment that goes literally from about an eight-page document to 25 pages to add a lot more clarity, to also incorporate state law and to make the vicious dog sections more stringent.”
Additionally, Fouts said one thing that was not in the ordinance is that the probate court would be taking over vicious dog appeals rather than hearings before the Animal Services Board.
“We believe that is a positive transition,” Fouts said.
Commissioner Al Smith asked what changes are included to regulate vicious dogs.
Fouts said it included things like the location of signs around the property, specifying the height of a fence surrounding the property, an annual registration process and specifying insurance requirements.
There are 16 dogs that are classified as vicious in the county, he said.
“We would mail notice to those (owners) and they would have to come into compliance with the new ordinance on their annual registration date,” Fouts said.
Reidelbach said the ordinance was the culmination of months of work.
“I understand there’s some additional comments people would like to make,” he said. “What I’d like to do is to move this to the next commission meeting, so you can have opportunity if they want to write you an email or give you a call then we can get this thing wrapped up at the next commission meeting.”
In other business the commissioners:
— Honored long-time Newnan High School teacher Barbara Landreth for her impact on the community after 59 years of teaching.
— Proclaimed May 4 as a Day of Prayer in Coweta County. There will be two prayer services at Greenville Street Park on that day at noon and 6 p.m. There will also be a prayer service to end violence at the park on May 3 at 1 p.m.
— Approved rezoning 4.5 acres 1120 Highway 16 East, Newnan, from rural conservation to light industrial. The property currently houses self-storage facilities and the company wanted to add two new storage buildings.
— Approved a conditional use permit requested by Don Stephens to use a portion of his 15-acre property located at 4245 Happy Valley Circle, Newnan, as a family cemetery.
— Accepted the roadways in Wellborn Subdivision and in Deer Creek Subdivision as county roads.
— Set a public hearing for a rezoning request by the City of Hope for a property on SR 85. The public hearing will be during the commission meeting on May 16.
— Heard that the pot holes on Shenandoah Blvd. have been fixed.
— Approved purchasing wetland credits from the Magnolia Swamp Mitigation Bank for $231,000 in order to move forward with the International Park Connector Project which would create an alternative access to Creekside Industrial Park between International Park and Hollis Parkway.
— Awarded two bids for road resurfacing and joint and crack seal to C.W. Matthews for $7,644,459 and Remac, Inc. for $286,134 respectively.
— Approved the condemnation of property owned by Michael Winston for a temporary easement in order to widen Sullivan Road.
— Approved a $20,000 budget amendment to the purchase of a mobile command truck to change the type of chassis on the vehicle.
— Approved submitting an application for a Juvenile Justice Incentive Grant.
— Approved a request to hold Fourth of July fireworks at the fairgrounds.
— Appointed Reidelbach to the Joint Masterplanning Committee for Downtown Newnan, replacing Commissioner Bob Blackburn.
— Declared some voter registration filing cabinets as surplus.
— Approved a lease with the State Properties Commission for Veterans Services.
— Approved a sound attenuation study of the Historic Courthouse Courtroom for just over $25,000.
— Approved the use of Cranford Hall for the Annual Victim Rights Blood Drive on Thursday, May 4 from . 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.