20230422 Swann1.jpg

Madelyn Swann, pictured with her father Charles Swann, gave a tearful testimony of the effects of dog attacks and thanked the commissioners for considering stronger animal control ordinances.

After hearing from a number of people concerned with amendments to the animal control ordinance, Coweta County commissioners tabled the proposals for their May 2 meeting.

Commission Chairman John Reidelbach suggested waiting after hearing several people suggest tweaking the amendments to give staff time to meet with them. The commissioners also heard from a number of people who were thankful for the changes, specifically those that would make the ordinances dealing with dangerous dogs more stringent.