City of Hope Atlanta nurses receive prestigious DAISY Award

Nia Foster, MSN, RN, and Wistha Cheriscat, RN, at City of Hope.  

Two exceptional nurses recently received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a prestigious accolade for nurses who have provided extraordinary, compassionate care toward their patients and peers.

Wistha Cheriscat, RN, in Inpatient; and Nia Foster, MSN, RN, manager in the Outpatient Clinic, were recognized by City of Hope for their efforts.