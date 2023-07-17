City of Hope Atlanta nurses receive prestigious DAISY Award

Two exceptional nurses recently received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a prestigious accolade for nurses who have provided extraordinary, compassionate care toward their patients and peers.
Wistha Cheriscat, RN, in Inpatient; and Nia Foster, MSN, RN, manager in the Outpatient Clinic, were recognized by City of Hope for their efforts.
Patients, caregivers, and coworkers alike may nominate a nurse for this prestigious award.
Both Cheriscat and Foster were nominated by patients – Cheriscat for her compassion that gave the patient hope through a challenging time, and Foster for being such an inspiration that the patient “found the strength to keep fighting.”
Cheriscat said she was thankful for being nominated, especially from a patient she served.
“My mission as a Registered Nurse is to always make a difference in my patients’ lives, and I am so happy I was able to do so,” Cheriscat said.
Foster said she was “humbled” by the nomination.
“I realized, upon receiving the award, that the passion I put into nursing has been sincerely felt by my patients,” Foster said. “I am even more motivated to continue working compassionately for every patient I meet.”
The DAISY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Glen Allen, California, was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, a Hodgkin's Disease survivor who passed away at the age of 33 after being admitted to the hospital with a rare autoimmune disease.
Patrick’s family, who was impressed with the caliber of the nursing staff, started the DAISY Foundation to recognize amazing nurses.