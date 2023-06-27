City of Hope Atlanta adds medical oncologists, thoracic surgeon to physician roster

Clockwise from top left are Sabarish Ram Ayyappan, M.D., Dhivya Prabhakar, M.D., Jason Budde, M.D., and Priya Vishnubhotla, M.D.

 City of Hope

Medical oncologists Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla, Dr. Sabarish Ram Ayyappan and Dr. Dhivya Prabhakar recently joined thoracic surgeon Dr. Jason Budde to mark the latest additions to a growing physician roster at City of Hope Atlanta.

Together, these board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians help expand the hospital’s disease-specific cancer centers while laying the foundation for a focused hematologic malignancy program, including bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant capabilities, according to City of Hope Atlanta Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffrey Metts.