City of Hope Atlanta adds medical oncologists, thoracic surgeon to physician roster

Medical oncologists Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla, Dr. Sabarish Ram Ayyappan and Dr. Dhivya Prabhakar recently joined thoracic surgeon Dr. Jason Budde to mark the latest additions to a growing physician roster at City of Hope Atlanta.
Together, these board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians help expand the hospital’s disease-specific cancer centers while laying the foundation for a focused hematologic malignancy program, including bone marrow and blood stem cell transplant capabilities, according to City of Hope Atlanta Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffrey Metts.
“We are excited to welcome a strong group of highly skilled and engaged physicians to our team,” Metts said. “These doctors will play meaningful roles in bringing the City of Hope mission to life for our patients, families and communities.”
Medical oncologist Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla joins as chief of medical oncology with clinical expertise in breast cancer, hematologic malignancies, antibody-drug conjugates and clinical research. She brings nearly two decades of experience as a hematologist/ oncologist to City of Hope Atlanta, including nearly a decade in clinical leadership at the Orlando Veterans Administration Healthcare System.
Sabarish Ram Ayyappan, M.D.
Hematologic oncologist Dr. Sabarish Ram Ayyappan will serve as medical director of hematologic malignancies. He has amassed almost a decade of experience in hematology and oncology and holds a strong passion for clinical research studies. Dr. Ayyappan previously served as assistant professor at University of Iowa’s Division of Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
Triple board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology, Dr. Dhivya Prabhakar joins the medical oncology roster to focus on genitourinary, breast and neuroendocrine tumors. She is well-published in oncology studies on triple negative breast cancer, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Dr. Prabhakar’s past experience includes serving as assistant professor to University of Iowa’s Division of Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplantation and as attending physician at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic.
With almost 16 years of combined oncology and surgery experience under his belt, including clinical leadership, education and research, Dr. Jason Budde joins the medical staff as a thoracic surgeon, concentrating on the evaluation and treatment of patients with cancers in the chest area, most frequently those diagnosed with lung or esophageal cancer. Dr. Budde will be a key player in the hospital’s Lung Cancer Center. Previously, he held a cardiothoracic surgeon position at Northeast Georgia Health Systems.
City of Hope Atlanta recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony during National Hospital Week to celebrate entering a new chapter as part of one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States.
With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core in Duarte, California, City of Hope has been ranked among the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report for 16 years.
City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.
City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives.
City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope’s affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM.