A project that was originally proposed under the failed 2019 transportation special purpose local option sales tax referendum is being dusted off after Newnan received a $208,000 federal grant.

In October 2022, the Atlanta Regional Commission awarded the city a $208,000 grant for preliminary engineering for the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson St. and Greison Trail which would also include a realigned Sprayberry Road.