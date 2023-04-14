A project that was originally proposed under the failed 2019 transportation special purpose local option sales tax referendum is being dusted off after Newnan received a $208,000 federal grant.
In October 2022, the Atlanta Regional Commission awarded the city a $208,000 grant for preliminary engineering for the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson St. and Greison Trail which would also include a realigned Sprayberry Road.
It had sought proposals from engineering firms in November 2022, and according to material provided to the council members, the city had six responses. The Newnan City Council members were scheduled to choose a firm at their meeting on April 11, but the item was removed from the agenda by Mayor Keith Brady.
“This item is being pulled from the agenda today subsequent to my conversation with the DOT,” Brady said, mentioning there were “a couple of red flags.”
The “red flags” brought up by GDOT had to do with a new template for requests for qualifications, according to Michael Klahr, Newnan city engineer.
“There is a newly revised (2022) format for the issuance of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for professional engineering consulting services, which the city did not use,” Klahr said by email. “The city is not required to use the template, but using the template will ensure all details are covered. This is important when receiving federal funding on a transportation project, as the city may be subject to audit by FHWA.”
The project was identified by a traffic study a number of years ago, Klahr wrote. It will enhance the traffic operations and safety in that area, he wrote.
The city will issue a new request for qualifications once it has been prepared using the new template and GDOT has approved it, Klahr said.
The Surface Transportation Block Grant that the city received requires a match from the city of $52,000.