After two years, the people of Chalk Level are rebounding from the tornado that tore through their neighborhood on March 25, 2021.
Apollo King-El, owner of Apollo’s Steaks at the corner of Savannah and Robinson streets, said the roof of the bathroom and the glass on his front door were torn off by the tornado. It took about four months for him to be able to reopen, but he pushed through.
It wasn’t just the tornado that devastated the neighborhood; the stress of the pandemic was already wreaking havoc, King-El said.
“People who are already struggling a little bit, that just pushed them right on off the edge,” he said.
He’s noticed that a lot of the homes have changed hands over the last two years, but as he also works in real estate, he doesn’t believe that’s unusual, King-El said. People move, people die and houses are sold, he said.
King-El opened his restaurant in December 2020, as the pandemic was sweeping the nation, but he has received support from the neighborhood all along, he said. And he’s watched the neighborhood as the homes have been remodeled sometimes into better condition than they were before the tornado, King-El said.
“It’s changing for the better, though,” he said of the neighborhood. “Anytime you take a home and you bring it up to market standards and beautify, you make it better.”
Curtis Coberson, a resident on Hanie Street in Chalk Level, said he has lived in the area for more than 40 years. His home wasn’t damaged in the tornado, but he watched as the community came out to help the property owners who did suffer damage.
“I noticed that ‘’cause I was helping, too,” Coberson said. “Everybody was here working.”
In 2016, Hope Global Initiative reopened a youth center on Savannah Street to create a safe spot for young people to gather. Five years later, after the tornado created a swath of destruction through the neighborhood, its mission became one of neighborhood renewal.
“We were in the dead center of the impact area, which is why we became a part of the restoration process,” said Luke Ayers, president of Hope Global.
The area of highest impact was Savannah to Pinson streets to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — that’s the heart of Chalk Level, he said. More than 200 families were impacted just in the Chalk Level community, Ayers said. The day care in the youth center and his own home in the neighborhood were two of the properties damaged in the tornado, so it was very personal, he said.
“I think most people thought insurance was going to save the day and that they were going to move fast. They were terribly wrong,” Ayers said.
Instead, it was the community that came together to rebuild, he said. People of all faiths, races and from all over the city played parts in the effort from clean up to fundraising to construction.
“People came together and were helping for two years straight,” Ayers said. “We still have volunteers coming on the weekends to help.”
He’s optimistic about the recovery efforts. But, Ayers said, there have been challenges including pandemic-related shortages, inflation and a shortage of tradespeople. Still Newnan is moving along well on its recovery.
“We’re just one little nonprofit,” Ayers said. “We fixed 30 homes in nine months. I don’t know what in the world people are talking about, ‘Why are we moving so slow?'”
But recovery means more than renovated homes, Ayers said. It’s easy to forget that people are still hurting here, but they are, he said.
The damage is reflected in the treeless vista along Savannah Street and the empty lots where homes used to sit. That damage will take generations to recover. Then, there’s the teens he just found out were still sleeping on the floor because their beds had been ruined in the storm. He’s going to be picking up some donated mattresses for them, Ayers said. And, there are those still living in damaged homes two years later for whom it has been a long and stressful wait.
That kind of damage, the anxiety, the social costs, is harder to pinpoint and will affect the community for years, he said.
In a recent storm when there was the threat of a tornado, for instance, about 20 people came to Hope Global for shelter.
“They still have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” Ayers said. “We brought them mattresses and pillows just to make them feel safe, ordered pizza. (Told them,) ’Y’all can spend the night here.’”
Hope Global has focused on a five-year plan for recovering homes and a 10-year plan for dealing with the emotional and mental health repercussions of the tornado.
One of those is through the mentoring program it had been just about ready to start when the tornado diverted Hope Global’s resources, Ayers said. He counts a local homicide as one of those indirect results of the tornado.
“A boy that I play basketball (with) every weekend here is dead, and his cousin is in jail because he shot him,” Ayers said. “Two of my mentees who never made into the mentor program because of the tornado.”
But even as the community continues on its slow recovery, residents like Coberson choose to stay.
“It’s home,” Coberson said.