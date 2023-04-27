Don Stephens stood before the Coweta County commissioners at their meeting on April 18 explaining his request to put in a family cemetery on his acreage in rural Newnan.
He was nervous and a little surprised by the order of things — he was asked to speak before the request was presented, Don Stephens said.
“When you walk through the plat, you’ll see kind of where the property is,” he said. “(It’s) surrounded by four board fence, trees, very inconspicuous, very appropriate for the area.”
The tenth-acre plot abuts the Redwine Family Cemetery just beyond the fence.
The commissioners approved the conditional use permit he requested making the Stephens Family Cemetery the newest family cemetery in the county.
Later, Don Stephens said he and his wife, Shane Stephens, both grew up on family properties with family cemeteries on them. In fact, his father, Bill Stephens, built the family cemetery on the old family farm in Kentucky in the mid 1990s. Both his grandparents and his father are buried there.
“Now I go back and I visit my grandparents, my father’s grave, it just means a lot,” Don Stephens said. “I think we wanted that for our family as well. It’s building a little bit of legacy.”
Shane Stephens agreed. Their son was married on their property. Their grandkids may do the same. Their sons both have plots on the 25-acre property to build their own homes someday.
“There’s such a crisis with kids just not knowing their identity and I think families used to keep things like land in their family and they handed it down,” she said. “So kids just had a sense of where they came from and who they are.”
The cemetery will help create that sense for their heirs, Shane Stephens said.
Historically, family cemeteries were common. A search online yields dozens of cemeteries in local municipalities and Coweta County. While many are cared for by churches or the towns in which they reside, quite a number are private including many family cemeteries.
A book with a survey of all cemeteries in the county in 1986, compiled by the Coweta County Genealogical Society, lists 53, of which 22 aging cemeteries that show evidence of being family cemeteries are listed as unknown with just the location and a few names taken from the tombstones.
New family cemeteries are not created often now. A few have been created in the past couple of decades, according to Angela White, assistant director of development services in Coweta County.
“Prior to 2007, the ordinance did not address cemeteries but since it has passed, we've seen a couple come through,” White said by email.
She said that McKoon Funeral Home has been the one to handle the burials that she knows about in family cemeteries.
John Daviston, owner of McKoon Funeral Home, said he also remembers just two new family cemeteries being created in Coweta County during that time.
Society is changing, Daviston said. For instance, Coweta County is becoming less rural and people just don’t own the amount of land necessary to create a family cemetery on their property. In addition, people in this country are more transient than they used to be.
“People in society move to different places and that certainly probably has an impact,” Daviston said.
He added that people’s attachment to a place, to a cemetery, is not as strong as it once was. But Daviston also said that he finds it endearing when a family wants to create that legacy for their family.
“I think that is an ideal that I admire tremendously,” he said.
Burial in established family cemeteries is still done fairly often, Daviston said. There are some that are more active than others, he added.
McKoon Funeral Home works with people all over the region and even out of state in a variety of cemeteries, he said.
“There are some family cemeteries that have been around for generations,” Daviston said. “For example there’s the Redwine Family Cemetery on Happy Valley Circle right before Lake Redwine, and we have a key to the gate there because anytime there’s a burial there we typically handle it.”
Some of the work they have done even includes moving bodies from one cemetery to another when the family moves, he said.
Many of the old family cemeteries in Coweta County are still in use and nearby descendants care for them. Others, like those listed as unknown, are nearly forgotten as descendants have moved or died.
Georgia law protects heirs of those buried in historic family cemeteries. According to a fact sheet published online by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division, heirs have an implied easement, thanks to Georgia Case Law, allowing them to visit a family cemetery even if the property has been sold.
“The easement gives the heirs the right to prevent disturbance to the graves and the right of ingress and egress for taking care of the burial plots,” the website states. “However, even descendants or heirs should ask the landowner for permission to come onto the property and discuss notification of intent to visit, the frequency of visitation, and passageway to be used.”
Additionally, Georgia law favors leaving the burials in place but includes specific requirements if bodies are to be moved.
The Stephens though are hopeful that their children and grandchildren will stay on the land and will appreciate the cemetery as much as they do. The cemetery is near the entrance to the property on a tree lined plot of their land.
They have already decided that they want to be buried facing west toward the property that they love. They hope their descendants will pass by the cemetery as they go down the driveway to their homes and remember them, Don Stephens said.
“This is our home and we know we’re going to live here and die here someday,” Don Stephens said.
It gives them some peace to know that they’ll be doing that surrounded by their family.