James McGraw says the Central Educational Center changed his life.
“I originally got interested in the CEC after becoming worn out and tired of the traditional educational format I grew up with,” McGraw said.
Now a senior, McGraw enrolled in the CEC as a freshman to study computer programming and graphics, which he said appealed to his “creative and artsy side.”
A friend told him about CEC’s music program, but McGraw said he wasn’t interested. However, he said he picked up his grandfather’s old guitar one day, and playing around with it convinced him he wanted to at least try a music class.
He enrolled in Strings 1 with instructor Doug Kees.
“I was no professional, nor naturally gifted at playing, (but) I fell in love with it,” said McGraw, who is now in the advanced music program. “I practiced every day for hours, learning theory and technique. Ever since then, I have wanted to pursue a music career.”
McGraw is among dozens of music students who will perform in CEC’s “Spring Showdown” Tuesday at 7 p.m. The concert will be livestreamed on the CEC Network YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@thececnetwork8150) in partnership with CEC sound and video production departments.
The show will also feature a special appearance by drummer Daniel de los Reyes of the Zac Brown Band, who has been working with the young musicians to hone their performance skills.
As with many other areas of study at CEC, music and sound/video production classes are taught by instructors who are intimately acquainted with their subjects. Kees, Pat Patten (recording production) and Emily High-Massengill (video production) are all highly respected, working professionals in their fields.
Along with McGraw, other students who will be part of Tuesday’s show weighed in on the impact CEC classes have had on them:
“I had originally heard of CEC from my middle school. I was interested in it because you could earn high school credit while in middle school. At CEC, I made some friends that were already interested in the music program, leading me to take it. As soon as I walked into the music room, I instantly fell in love with it. There was nothing else I wanted to do. I had started out playing guitar, but quickly switched to playing bass. For me, joining CEC was one of the best things to happen to me, and it’s easily the best school I’ve ever been to.” – Mason Hall
“I originally came to CEC to take the forensic science class in eighth grade. Ironically, that class was one of my least favorites. My fourth nine weeks, I took the eighth grade (music) class and fell in love with everything. Being someone that already knew a few things about guitar, but nothing more than a few chords, it was eye-opening to learn everything that I did in such a short time. I started with guitar, and maybe the last two weeks of class, I picked up the keyboard too. Over the summer I practiced and even taught myself more things on my own time, and joined Strings I this last fall, and now I'm following it with Strings II.” – Emma Beaver
“I came to CEC at first because I wanted to take the aviation courses, since I wanted to be an astronaut or astrophysicist, and that was in the eighth grade. I remember looking at my schedule in the third nine weeks and thinking to myself, "Do I have what it takes to take Strings?" I have been in music before, but that was more classical stuff. I was a saxophonist. After taking Doug Kees’ class, I had a completely different mindset. Now I want to be a musician. I first learned guitar with him, and then I branched out to other instruments using the way he taught me. Now I can play guitar, bass, ukulele and piano, and I am now learning congas to play with Daniel de los Reyes on May 2. I really can’t believe the way my life changed for the better because I took this class. The opportunities I have been given by Doug Kees are unlike any other school I’ve ever seen or heard of. I get to help out with shows for bands and make connections with the musicians in the band. I am eternally grateful for the way my life is going right now. Doug’s class changed my life, and I owe him a lot for that.” – Angel Weeks
“I started taking classes my freshman year, and just couldn’t stop. My first class was with Mr. Kees’ music business and now I’ve taken all the audio production classes and Strings classes. This school has changed my life. Thanks to the CEC, I believe in my future. I’ve never been more confident in myself. Mr. Kees and Mr. Pat have been excellent mentors to me and my fellow peers. Music has become a prominent presence in my life for most of it. The school helped me find a passion for it. These classes are not like your regular classes. They’re so hands-on and interactive. I never get bored in these classes. There’s always something interesting that they present to us. The work ethic it had instilled in me is astronomical. My drive to make it in the industry has only increased with me attending CEC.” – Marcus Grimes
“I am a sophomore at East Coweta High School and I attend the CEC during my first block. I had taken two other classes at the CEC: Cybersecurity 1 and Film 1, my freshman year. I was thrilled when I found out about the classes the CEC provides. I had never expected that I would be able to take high school classes that build my skills, which can be very helpful for my future careers. When I was registering for my classes for sophomore year, I saw the opportunity to practice piano and music concepts for high school credit. I had heard a little bit about the Strings 1 class, and I didn’t know how to feel about having to perform in front of people. This class has changed my doubts and fears of performing. I feel more confident in becoming a professional in music, and I’m quite sure it’s because I took Doug Kees’ Strings 1 class.” – Phillip Robertson
These and many other CEC students will take the stage as singers and instrumentalists, performing songs that span several decades and genres during Tuesday’s show. De los Reyes will make a special guest appearance to perform with the students in a number they have rehearsed together for months.
For more information, visit www.centraleducationalcenter.net/.