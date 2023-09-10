The significant other of a man suspected of trafficking drugs found herself arrested after reportedly interfering with his arrest and then running away from deputies.
The incident occurred on Sept. 5, when a deputy patrolling Collinsworth Road near Tingle Lane reportedly observed a black Chevy Malibu with an expired temporary tag swerving in and out of its lane.
The deputy stopped the vehicle near Collinsworth Road and Spring Lake Drive.
As he approached the vehicle, the deputy said, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.
The driver, identified as 45-year-old Michael Clay Isaac of Palmetto, allegedly told deputies he had been “riding with some people” who had marijuana in the car earlier. However, he appeared to be nervous and anxious when he was informed the deputies were going to search the car, according to the incident report.
At that point, Isaac reportedly offered to retrieve marijuana from the car for deputies, who refused and said the search would be conducted without his assistance.
“(Isaac) then began saying out loud that he was about to go to jail,” the report stated.
Based on his admission of having drugs in the car, the deputy attempted to detain Isaac, who then took off on foot and ran across Collinsworth Road. Pursuing deputies tased Isaac and took him into custody after a brief struggle.
Inside the car, deputies reportedly located 91 Xanax pills, 105 MDMA pills and two small baggies containing more than an ounce of suspected crack cocaine “cookies” – bricks of cocaine that are later broken down for distribution.
Deputies also reported finding a large number of small yellow plastic baggies, two digital scales, two pistols – one of which was confirmed stolen out of Morrow – and a pile of checks, all made out to different people.
As the search was underway, Isaac’s significant other – identified as Latasha Gabriel, 43 – arrived on scene and “was very aggressive and parking in the opposite lane of travel,” according to the report.
Gabriel briefly left the scene but reportedly returned, pulled behind a deputy’s patrol car and refused to leave the scene. When deputies attempted to arrest her for obstruction, Gabriel allegedly drove away.
With deputies in pursuit, Gabriel allegedly sped down Collinsworth Road, turned onto Fayetteville Road and continued driving at a high rate of speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and running several stop signs before reaching her home in Palmetto.
There, Gabriel stopped, jumped out of her car and attempted to run into her house before she was arrested after a brief struggle with deputies, according to the report. She was charged with fleeing from police and obstruction of officers.
Isaac was charged with operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag, failure to maintain lane, purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of a controlled substance (multiple counts), drug trafficking, marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.