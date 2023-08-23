A Fairburn man is facing several felony charges after allegedly dragging deputies with his car during a traffic stop.
Cameron Alexander Gray, 21, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless driving, obstruction of officers and a number of driving infractions, according to jail records.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 when Gray approached a routine checkpoint on Baker Road and Posey Road.
Deputies allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked Gray for his license.
During the traffic stop, Gray refused to get out of his car and was warned by deputies his window would be broken and he would be dragged out of his car should he fail to comply, according to the report.
Gray placed his car in reverse and accelerated in an attempt to flee. In doing so, he reportedly dragged two deputies, causing cuts and lacerations to the officers.
The deputies were able to escape from Gray’s moving car and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Gray’s car in the area of Hammock Road and Highway 154 which ended the chase. Gray was taken into custody.
Inside the car, deputies reportedly located a loaded handgun with two extra magazines and 26 rounds of ammunition.
Clear plastic baggies, a digital scale, and a small amount of burned marijuana were also found inside the car, along with a black pipe, ski mask and mechanics gloves, according to the incident report.
The firearm was determined to be stolen out of Atlanta.
“(Gray) stated he was scared and became apologetic after the fact and admitted he knew he made the wrong decisions,” the report stated.