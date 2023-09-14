Coweta County Jail
Total Jail population: 565
Total U.S. Citizens: 531
Non-U.S. Citizens: 34
Males: 476
0-17: 6
18-29: 141
30-39: 150
40-49: 103
50-59: 52
60-69: 21
70+: 3
Females: 89
0-17: 1
18-29: 25
30-39: 35
40-49: 17
50-59: 6
60-69: 5
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 116 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 40 charges were felonies and 92 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
11 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
8 Probation Violation
5 Narcotics Possession With Intent To Distribute
3 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
3 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Crime
3 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
3 Theft By Shoplifting
3 Purchase/ Possession/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Of Controlled Substance — Multiple Counts
2 Court Appearance
2 Going Inside Guardline With Weapon, Liquor Or Drugs
2 Theft By Deception
2 Theft By Taking
2 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission of Crime
2 Trafficking In Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, Or Methamphetamine
1 Aggravated Stalking
1 Assault Aggravated With Firearm
1 Child Sexual Exploitation
1 Cruelty To Children — First Degree
1 Exploitation And Intimidation Of Disabled Adults/ Elderly
1 Forgery — Third Degree
1 Fraud Identity
1 Fugitive From Justice For Fingerprintable Charge
1 Hold For Other Agency
1 Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle
1 Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts, Fraud
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 Use Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Misdemeanor
13 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
11 Speeding
10 Driving While Unlicensed
10 Failure To Maintain Lane
9 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
8 Failure To Appear
7 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
6 Suspended/ Revoked License
5 Marijuana Possession — Less Than 1 Ounce
5 Reckless Driving
4 Probation Violation
4 Safety Belts; Required Usage
3 Affray (Fighting)
3 Battery Simple
3 City Violation Of Probation
3 Criminal Trespass
3 Following Too Closely
3 Hold For Other Agency
3 Simple Battery
3 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
2 Affixing Materials That Reduce Or Increase Light Transmission
2 Criminal Trespass — Family Violence
2 Driver To Use Due Care, Use Of Phone Or Radio
2 DUI Alcohol-less Safe
2 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
2 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/valid Tag
2 Possession And Use Of Drug Related Objects
2 PPD Disorderly Conduct
2 Racing On Highway Or Streets
2 Simple Assault — Family Violence
2 Theft By Shoplifting
2 Removing/affixing License Plate To Conceal Vehicle ID
2 VGCSA Marijuana Possession (Misd)
1 Battery
1 Battery — Family Violence (First Offense)
1 Change Of Address Or Name
1 Child Restraint Violation
1 Court Appearance
1 Defective Equipment
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 Display Of License Plates
1 Driving On A Divided Highway, Restricted Access
1 Driving Without A Valid License
1 DUI Drugs — Less Safe
1 DUI Endangering A Child
1 DUI Refusal
1 Duty To Remove Vehicle Involved In Accident From Highway & Mult-Lane
1 Duty Upon Striking Fixture
1 Endangering Security Interest
1 Failure To Yield (Making Left Turn)
1 Failure To Yield To Vehicle Entering Roadway
1 Forgery — Fourth Degree
1 Headlights Required (Provisions For When Required)
1 Hit And Run; Duty Of Driver To Stop At Or Return To Scene
1 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
1 Intruding On Railroad Tracks
1 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled
1 License To Be Carried And Exhibited On Demand
1 Littering Highway
1 No Proof Of Insurance
1 NPD Trespass — Private Property
1 Open Container In the Passenger Area Of Vehicle
1 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
1 Pandering
1 PPD Obstruction Of Police Officer
1 PPD Public Drunkeness
1 Public Drunkenness
1 Sale, Distribution, Or Possession Of Dangerous Drugs
1 Simple Assault
1 Simple Battery — Family Violence
1 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Too Fast For Conditions
1 Unlawful Conduct During 911 Call
1 Violation Of Conditions On Limited Driving Permit
1 Wrong Side Of Roadway
Calls For Service
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 836 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
145 911 Hang-Up Call
65 Alarm Residential Or Business
63 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
53 Escort
50 Traffic Complaint
33 Log Information
31 Assist Other Agency
28 Accident Roadway Or Private
27 Welfare Check
22 Accident With Injury
17 Animal Complaint
17 Assist A Motorist
17 Dispute Family
17 Dispute Non-Family
17 Supplemental
17 Traffic Hazard
14 Discharging Firearm
14 VIN Verification
13 Theft
13 Unknown Problem Person Down
11 Criminal Trespass
11 Fraud
11 Suicide Attempt
10 Civil Matter
9 Juvenile Complaint
9 Psychiatric Patient
8 Child Custody Case
8 Threats
5 Hit And Run
5 Noise Disturbance
5 Unknown Trouble
4 Funeral Escort
4 Missing Person
4 Repossession
4 Stolen Vehicle
3 Animal Bite
3 Assault
3 Burglary Residential Or Business
3 Child Or Elder Abuse
3 Family Violence
3 Lost Or Mislaid Property
3 Warrant Service
2 Assault With Injuries
2 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
2 Child Locked In Vehicle
2 Criminal Damage To Property
2 Death Investigation
2 Direct Traffic
2 Disorderly Conduct
2 Entering Auto
2 Harassment
2 Traffic Stop
1 Be On The Lookout
1 Burglary In Progress
1 Fight In Progress
1 Fight In Progress With Weapons
1 Forgery
1 Kidnapping
1 Recovered Property
1 Relay Subject Or Item
1 Road Check
1 Runaway Juvenile
1 Sexual Offense
1 Stalking
1 Subject Armed
1 Tow Log