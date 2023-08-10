Coweta County Jail
Week of July 31-Aug. 6
Total Jail population: 545
Total U.S. Citizens: 511
Non-U.S. Citizens: 34
Males: 460
0-17: 9
18-29: 139
30-39: 148
40-49: 97
50-59: 48
60-69: 18
70+: 1
Females: 84
0-17: 2
18-29: 17
30-39: 36
40-49: 19
50-59:8
60-69: 2
70+: 0
Other: 1
40-49: 1
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 108 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 41 charges were felonies and 87 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
13 Ga Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention Act — Subsection F
13 VGCSA Sch 1/2 Narcotic Possession
8 Probation Violation
7 Failure To Appear
6 Burglary Second Degree (Non-Dwelling, Forcible Entry)
4 Burglary — Second Degree
4 Fleeing/Attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Aggravated Assault
2 Court Appearance
2 Weapon-Firearm Possession By Convicted Felon
1 Aggravated Battery
1 Arson — Third Degree
1 Burglary First Degree (Dwelling, Non-Forced)
1 Child Sexual Exploitation — Felony
1 Criminal Attempt To Commit A Felony
1 Entering Automobile Or Other Motor Vehicle With Intent To Cy
1 Hold For Other Agency
1 Manufacture/ Deliver/ Distribute Or Possess W/Intent To Distribute
1 Purchase/ Possession/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Cont Subst-Multiple Cnt
1 Receipt, Possession Or Transport Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
1 Speeding
1 Terroristic Threats And Acts
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property — Felony
1 Theft By Shoplifting
1 Theft By Taking
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 VGCSA Sch 1/2 Narcotic Manufacture/ Distribute/ Possession W/Intent To Distribute
1 Weapon — Possession Of Firearm/ Knife During Commission Of Crime
Misdemeanors
10 DUI - Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
10 Probation Violation
9 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
7 Reckless Driving
6 Failure To Appear
6 Speeding
6 Suspended/ Revoked License
6 Theft By Shoplifting
4 Failure To Maintain Lane
4 Marijuana — Possess Less Than 1 Ounce
4 No Proof Of Insurance
4 Obedience To Required Traffic-Control Device
4 Possession And Use Of Drug Related Objects
4 Theft By Deception- Misdemeanor
3 Battery
3 Battery — Family Violence (1st Offense)
3 Disorderly Conduct
3 Driving While Unlicensed
3 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol — Concentration
3 Loitering Or Prowling
3 Obstruction Of Officers
3 Safety Belts; Required Usage
3 Theft By Taking
2 Affixing Materials That Reduce Or Increase Light Transmission
2 Criminal Trespass
2 Defective Equipment
2 Display Of License Plates
2 DUI Alcohol 0.08 Gram Or More
2 Following Too Closely
2 Giving False Name To Officers
2 Giving False Name, Address Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
2 Hold For Other Agency
2 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
2 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
2 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
2 Public Drunkenness
2 Public Indecency
2 Simple Assault
2 VGCSA Marijuana Possession (Misd)
2 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
1 Burglary First Degree (Dwelling, Non-Forced)
1 Criminal Trespass — Family Violence
1 Dangerous Drugs To Be Kept In Original Container
1 Driving In Circular/ Zigzag Course
1 Driving Without A Valid License
1 DUI Alcohol — Less Safe
1 Endangering A Child By Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
1 Failure To Yield After Stopping At Stop Sign
1 Failure To Yield To Emergency Vehicle
1 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
1 Furnishing, Purchasing And Possession Of Alcoholic Beverage
1 Headlights Required (Provisions For When)
1 Intoxicating Minor To The Point Of Causing Danger To Themselves
1 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled Or No License
1 License In Possession When Operating Motor Vehicle
1 No Headlights/ Taillights
1 No Taillights
1 NPD Failure To Appear For Trial
1 NPD Indecent Dress; Exposure
1 NPD Loitering
1 NPD Public Drunkenness
1 NPD Resisting, Interfering With Officers
1 NPD Trespass — Private Property
1 Obedience To Authorized Person Directing Traffic
1 Operating Motor Vehicle Approaching Emergency Vehicle
1 Possessing More Than One Valid License
1 Required Obedience To Traffic Laws
1 State Court Sentence
1 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property — Misdemeanor
1 Theft By Taking (Other)
1 VGCSA Drug Related Objects Possession
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 Wrong Way On One Way Street
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 976 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for incoming calls for service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
149 911 Hang Up Call
80 Alarm Residence Or Business
66 Traffic Complaint
54 Suspicious Subject Vehicle Activity
52 Escort
48 Log Information
41 Welfare Check
31 Assist A Motorist
31 Assist Other Agency
31 Traffic Hazard
29 Accident Roadway Or Private
28 Dispute Non-Family
24 Dispute Family
20 Accident With Injury
19 Animal Complaint
17 Theft
14 Fraud
14 Supplemental
14 Unknown Problem Person Down
14 VIN Verification
12 Threats
11 Direct Traffic
8 Criminal Damage To Property
8 Psychiatric Patient
7 Suicide Attempt
7 Unknown Trouble
6 Assault
6 Harassment
6 Noise Disturbance
6 Stolen Vehicle
5 Child Custody Case
5 Civil Matter
5 Disorderly Conduct
5 Hit And Run
5 Missing Person
4 Cardiac Resp Arrest
4 Criminal Trespass
4 Funeral Escort
4 Recovered Property
3 Burglary Residence Or Business
3 Death Investigation
3 Improperly Parked Vehicle
3 Subject Armed
3 Vehicle Registration
2 Abandoned Vehicle
2 Assault With Injury
2 Discharging Firearm
2 Entering Auto
2 Juvenile Complaint
2 Relay Subject Or Item
2 Traffic Stop
2 Warrant Service
1 Animal Bite
1 Burglary In Progress
1 Child Or Elder Abuse
1 Fight In Progress
1 Indecent Exposure
1 Lost Or Mislaid Property
1 Oln Check
1 Open Door
1 Repossession
1 Runaway Juvenile
1 Sexual Offense
1 Stalking