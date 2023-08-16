Coweta County Jail
Week of Aug. 7-13
Total Jail population: 551
Total U.S. Citizens: 512
Non-U.S. Citizens: 39
Males: 465
0-17: 7
18-29: 141
30-39: 145
40-49: 100
50-59: 50
60-69: 21
70+: 1
Females: 86
0-17: 1
18-29: 18
30-39: 34
40-49: 21
50-59: 9
60-69: 3
70+: 0
Sex Offenders:
There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 116 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 46 charges were felonies and 95 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
19 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
14 Probation Violation
12 Child Sexual Exploitation
6 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Crime
4 Terroristic Threats And Acts
4 Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, Or Sale Of Drugs
3 Financial Transaction Card Theft
3 Forgery — Third Degree
2 Aggravated Child Molestation
2 Burglary — Second Degree
2 Criminal Damage To Property — Second Degree
2 Fleeing/attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Hold For Other Agency
2 Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
2 VGCSA Schedule 3/4/5 Non-Narcotic Possession
1 Aggravated Assault
1 Assault Aggravated With Hands Feet Fists
1 Court Appearance
1 Entering Auto To Commit Felony
1 Failure To Appear
1 False Imprisonment
1 Foreign Warrant
1 Fraud Identity
1 Fraud Using Financial Transaction Card
1 Going Inside Guardline W/Weapon, Liquor Or Drugs
1 Interference With Government Property
1 Parole Violation
1 Tampering With Evidence — Felony
1 Theft By Taking
1 Theft By Taking (Auto)
1 Possession Of Firearm/knife During Commission Of Crime
Misdemeanors
15 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
15 Speeding
14 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
10 Possession And Use Of Drug-Related Objects
7 Failure To Appear
7 Failure To Maintain Lane
6 Driving While Unlicensed
6 Hold For Other Agency
6 Marijuana — Possession of Less Than 1 Oz.
5 Following Too Closely
5 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
5 Reckless Conduct
5 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
4 Criminal Trespass
4 Probation Violation
4 Reckless Driving
4 Theft By Shoplifting
3 Battery — Family Violence (First Offense)
3 Child Restraint Violation
3 Disorderly Conduct
3 Dui Endangering A Child
3 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate To Law Enforcement
3 No Proof Of Insurance
3 Obedience To Required Traffic-Control Device
2 Contributing To Delinquency Or Dependency Of A Minor
2 Cruelty To Children — Third Degree
2 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs
2 DUI Alcohol 0.08 Grams Or More
2 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Headlights Required (Provisions For When Required)
2 Improper Turn (Signals Required)
2 Interference With Custody — First Or Second Conviction
2 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled License
2 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
2 Simple Battery — Family Violence
2 Unregistered/unlicensed Vehicle
1 Illegal Tint
1 Alteration Of License Plates
1 Battery Simple
1 Child Cruelty
1 City Violation Of Probation
1 Criminal Trespass — Family Violence
1 Defective Equipment
1 Display Of License Plates
1 Driver To Use Due Care, Use Of Phone Or Radio
1 Driver Use Due Care/ Engaging In Acts That Distract
1 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Multiple Substances
1 DUI Alcohol — Less Safe
1 DUI Refusal
1 Failure To Dim Lights
1 Failure To Yield (Making Left Turn)
1 Hit And Run
1 Instruction Permits, Provisional & Temporary Licenses
1 License Display Upon Demand Of Law Enforcement
1 License In Possession When Operating Motor Vehicle
1 Mandatory Education
1 No Taillights
1 NPD Disorderly Conduct
1 NPD Trespass — Private Property
1 Obstructing Or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone Call
1 Obstruction Of Officers
1 Operating Motor Vehicle Suspended Registration
1 Pedestrians On Highways
1 Public Drunkenness
1 Removing/affixing License Plate To Conceal Vehicle ID
1 Safety Belts ; Required Usage
1 Simple Assault — Family Violence
1 Simple Battery
1 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Stopping, Standing, Parking Prohibited In Specified Places
1 Suspended/ Revoked License
1 Theft By Deception
1 Theft By Taking
1 Too Fast For Conditions
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
CALLS FOR SERVICE
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 872 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
120 911 Hang Up Call
72 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
58 Alarm Residential Or Business
45 Log Information
43 Traffic Complaint
41 Accident Roadway Or Private
38 Welfare Check
37 Escort
33 Traffic Hazard
31 Assist Other Agency
30 Accident With Injury
24 Assist A Motorist
22 Animal Complaint
21 Dispute Non Family
17 Supplemental
16 Criminal Trespass
15 Dispute Family
15 Fraud
14 Theft
12 VIN Verification
11 Stolen Vehicle
10 Criminal Damage To Property
10 Juvenile Complaint
10 Psychiatric Patient
9 Threats
8 Harassment
8 Unknown Problem Person Down
6 Direct Traffic
6 Discharging Firearm
6 Noise Disturbance
5 Assault
5 Funeral Escort
5 Missing Person
5 Relay Subject Or Item
5 Repossession
5 Unknown Trouble
4 Hit And Run
4 Suicide Attempt
4 Warrant Service
3 Abandoned Vehicle
3 Child Custody Case
3 Death Investigation
3 Disorderly Conduct
3 Lost Or Mislaid Property
3 Traffic Stop
2 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
2 Child Or Elder Abuse
2 Forgery
2 Subject Armed
1 Animal Bite
1 Armed Robbery In Progress Just Occurred
1 Assault With Injuries
1 Burglary In Progress
1 Civil Matter
1 Drug Case
1 Fight In Progress
1 Improperly Parked Vehicle
1 Oln Check
1 Recovered Property
1 Runaway Juvenile
1 Sexual Offense
1 Stalking
1 Stroke CVA
1 Tow Log
1 Vehicle Registration