CCSO: Peeping tom threatens deputy’s family

Teggie Tywone Maynard, 44, is charged with obstruction of officers, terroristic threats and acts, peeping tom and probation violation, according to jail documents.

 CCSO

A Senoia man suspected of threatening a Fayette County deputy remains behind bars.

Teggie Tywone Maynard, 44, is charged with obstruction of officers, terroristic threats and acts, peeping tom and probation violation, according to jail documents.