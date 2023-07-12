CCSO: Peeping tom threatens deputy’s family

A Senoia man suspected of threatening a Fayette County deputy remains behind bars.
A Senoia man suspected of threatening a Fayette County deputy remains behind bars.
Teggie Tywone Maynard, 44, is charged with obstruction of officers, terroristic threats and acts, peeping tom and probation violation, according to jail documents.
On July 2, authorities responded to the Saddlebrook subdivision in response to Maynard reportedly making threats to the victim and his wife in front of their family.
“Normally the offender waits for the victim to be on duty and away from the residence to harass and intimidate his wife,” the report stated. “On this day however the victim was home, and he threatened the victim directly.”
Police said the issue is an ongoing problem, who responded to a similar incident earlier that week when Maynard was seen peeping inside windows of the victim’s residence at 3 a.m.
Other witnesses told police that Maynard walks the subdivision at all hours, often trespassing, peeking in windows, and once entered a residence and went into a bedroom.
On Tuesday, deputies located Maynard driving through downtown Senoia in a van. Maynard reportedly parked the van and then led police on a foot chase before being tased and taken into custody.
Maynard remains in the Coweta County Jail where he is being held on a violation of probation.
