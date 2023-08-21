Body recovered from pond, authorties investigating

A body was recovered from a small pond in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21, authorities said.

 Clay Neely

Just after 4:30 p.m., a homeowner called authorities to report a suspected body floating in the lake and a decaying odor.