CCSO: Man charged with battery, DUI in gas station attack

A Newnan man was charged after allegedly attacking a gas station cashier.
Sarel Cecil Robberts, 66, is charged with battery, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred on Aug. 12 at the BP located at 1389 South Highway 29.
Upon arriving, a deputy observed an older white male standing outside near the diesel pumps, yelling and screaming. The man, identified as Robberts, claimed he was beaten up by a few of the employees inside and that they were lazy and needed to get a new job.
Robberts told deputies he walked inside the store to pay for his gas, but the cashier didn’t pay attention to him, so he began to yell at her to get up and help him so he could leave. Robberts claimed numerous store employees pushed him out of the store and started to beat him up, according to the police report.
The deputy observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Robberts, including red glassy eyes, and an inability to maintain his balance without holding onto objects.
When asked if he drove to the gas station, Robberts reportedly responded that he “drove here to get gas in my truck,” and pointed to his truck at the diesel pumps.
Inside, the cashier told authorities she was eating lunch behind the counter when Robberts came in and started yelling at her to get up and help him. The cashier said she didn’t realize Robberts was at the counter until she heard him yelling and cussing at her.
The cashier said Robberts continued cussing and yelling at her, calling her “fat” and “lazy,” so she left the counter and tried to find the general manager to avoid confrontation, but the manager had left for the day.
The cashier went behind the counter to run Robberts’ card for his diesel fuel while he argued with other store cashiers. The cashier then walked out the back door with his card and signaled for Robberts to come outside so he would leave the store. The cashier tried to give Robberts his debit card and receipt but said he came at her aggressively so she tossed it on the ground. As soon as she did this, Robberts swung at her and hit her on the arm with a closed fist, according to the police report.
The cashier said she swung back to protect herself as Robberts continued to try and punch her. Numerous other employees came back to restrain Robberts from going after the cashier, but he continued to advance toward her.
The cashier said they exchanged a few more punches until she ran inside to get away from Robberts.
After reviewing video footage, the deputy determined Robberts was the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest.
Inside Robberts’ truck, the deputy located two empty beer bottles in the center console, along with a cooler full of ice in the back seat. The cooler had six bottle caps and five unopened bottles of beer.