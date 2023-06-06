A group of out-of-town teenagers were arrested after reportedly attempting to break into local cars.
Last Friday, a Patrol Deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of Dicks Sporting Goods. When the occupants saw the deputy, the vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle drove through a stop sign in Ashley Park, and accelerated through an area with a large amount of pedestrians, according to Sgt. Toby Nix.
Once on Newnan Crossing Bypass, the deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle terminating the pursuit in front of JCPenney. At that point, all occupants of the vehicle exited and fled on foot, Nix said. Deputies were assisted by members from the Newnan Police Department and Georgia State Patrol.
The driver, identified as Jason Lewis Stephenson, reportedly dropped a bag while he was running and was taken into custody in the woods behind BJ’s.
The bag that he dropped was located and found to have a firearm inside, Nix said. A second firearm was subsequently located inside the vehicle and determined to be stolen out of Dekalb County. The vehicle itself was also stolen out of Dekalb County.
Stephenson, 17, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with fleeing from police, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of officers, driving while unlicensed and reckless driving.
Two 16-year-old passengers were also located and arrested. Nix said none of the males are from Coweta County, but said they were in the area to commit entering autos.
Both juveniles were transported to the Youth Detention Center and charged with two counts of theft by receiving (one for the vehicle and one for the firearm). They are also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.