Authorities said a domestic situation led to a shooting that hospitalized two people in a north Coweta neighborhood Tuesday.
The incident occurred at a residence in the neighborhood of the Estates of Persimmon Creek off Palmetto Tyrone Road, where a man and woman were reportedly found shot.
Both victims received first aid prior to being transported to an Atlanta-area hospital, according to Sgt. Toby Nix with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Nix said deputies had responded to the residence earlier that morning in reference to a domestic dispute.
Deputies spoke with the man and woman separately and both said they could talk about their disagreement and then separate for the day, Nix said.
At 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched back to the residence after being contacted by a concerned neighbor.
As the responding deputy approached the front door, he reportedly heard gunshots from inside the house.
“While the deputy was retrieving his patrol rifle, the female ran out of the garage and told deputies that her husband had shot her and then shot himself,” Nix said.
As of the last update, the female suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the male is currently not expected to survive his wounds, according to Nix.