North Coweta double shooting under investigation

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., when deputies arrived at a residence in the neighborhood of the Estates of Persimmon Creek off Palmetto Tyrone Road.

 Clay Neely

Authorities said a domestic situation led to a shooting that hospitalized two people in a north Coweta neighborhood Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a residence in the neighborhood of the Estates of Persimmon Creek off Palmetto Tyrone Road, where a man and woman were reportedly found shot.