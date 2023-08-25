The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a Coweta County police chase ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Newnan Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Herring Road Friday afternoon.
According to a statement issued by the CCSO, deputies used deadly force at the end of the chase because the suspect posed an immediate threat to civilians and law enforcement personnel.
Herring Road was closed during the investigation. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name at this time.
A Coweta County K-9 was struck by gunfire during the incident, but is expected to recover, authorities said. A deputy received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for clearance.
This story is developing and updates will be provided as they become available.